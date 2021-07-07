When it comes to hosting summer dinner parties, a citrusy green salad is always a great starter to pass around the table to satisfy hunger in the healthiest, most festive way. We have the perfect summer peach salad recipe to kick off your feast.

In the middle of July, our bodies naturally crave hydrating, refreshing foods like this Mediterranean-inspired peach balsamic salad made with fresh and crunchy mixed greens, cucumber, sun-dried tomatoes, chickpeas, and your choice of vegan parmesan or feta for a delicious umami aftertaste. Not to mention, it's peak peach season so we can enjoy the flavors of this freshly ripe fruit and add vibrant color to the dish. The best part about this salad recipe is that it's completely plant-based and allergy-friendly so everyone can taste a bit of sunshine and celebrate summer's nourishment.

Depending on how many guests you're serving, alter the recipe as needed but always serve this salad in a large bowl with two tongs for presentation and functionality. Lightly dress the salad for balanced tastes and save some dressing on the side for guests to take more if needed. After the salad is served, follow with our White Bean Zucchini Pesto Pasta as your next meal, another summertime favorite that is both hearty and light.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Mediterranean-Inspired Peach Balsamic Salad

Serves 6

Ingredients:

For the Salad:

6 cups mixed greens

1 peach, sliced

½ cup pitted olives, sliced

½ cup chickpeas, rinsed and drained

½ large cucumber, sliced and halved

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes, rinsed

⅓ cup vegan parmesan or feta

1 serving balsamic dressing

Balsamic Vinaigrette:

½ cup high-quality olive oil

⅛ cup balsamic vinegar

2 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp fig spread

¼ tsp ground fennel seed

Pinch of sea salt

Instructions

Assemble the salad with all of the components. Make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together all of the balsamic vinaigrette ingredients. When ready to serve the salad: Drizzle the homemade dressing over the salad, toss, and serve!

Nutritional

Calories 398 | Total Fat 19.4g | Saturated Fat 2.7g | Sodium 568mg | Total Carbohydrate 45.7g | Dietary Fiber 12g | Total Sugars 16.2g | Protein 11.7g | Calcium 135mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 585mg |