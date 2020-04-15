Smoothie of The Day: Green Detox Blend with Plant Protein

Are you looking for a way to eat 'healthier' and get back on track? A green detox smoothie can help. Most of the time, drinking a green smoothie has a natural effect on your body to limit cravings because they purifying the bloodstream and improve digestion. Also, junk food is empty calories whereas green wholesome smoothies are high in nutrient-dense foods and your body will absorb more nutrients. So, this smoothie of the day has refreshing flavors, will help you get back on track and high in immunity-boosting ingredients like ginger, kiwi, and spinach. Hannah Sunderani is the creator of this healthy recipe and is a master plant-based recipe developer. Here's what you will blend together to make this tasty drink!

Green Cleanse Smoothie

Ingredients

  • 1 handful spinach, fresh or frozen
  • 1/2 kiwi
  • 1/4 cup pineapple
  • 1/2 tbsp almond butter
  • 2 tbsp hemp hearts
  • 1/4 cup parsley tightly packed
  • 1 cup water (or unsweetened almond milk)
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger peeled and chopped
  • 3 ice cubes

Instructions

  1. In a blender add all your ingredients: spinach, kiwi, pineapple, almond butter, hemp hearts, parsley, water, ginger, and ice cubes.
  2. Blend until smooth.
