Are you looking for a way to eat 'healthier' and get back on track? A green detox smoothie can help. Most of the time, drinking a green smoothie has a natural effect on your body to limit cravings because they purifying the bloodstream and improve digestion. Also, junk food is empty calories whereas green wholesome smoothies are high in nutrient-dense foods and your body will absorb more nutrients. So, this smoothie of the day has refreshing flavors, will help you get back on track and high in immunity-boosting ingredients like ginger, kiwi, and spinach. Hannah Sunderani is the creator of this healthy recipe and is a master plant-based recipe developer. Here's what you will blend together to make this tasty drink!

Green Cleanse Smoothie

Ingredients 1 handful spinach, fresh or frozen

1/2 kiwi

1/4 cup pineapple

1/2 tbsp almond butter

2 tbsp hemp hearts

1/4 cup parsley tightly packed

1 cup water (or unsweetened almond milk)

1 tsp fresh ginger peeled and chopped

3 ice cubes