Homemade vegetable burgers help you save on calories and avoid eating additive ingredients to keep the store-bought fresh. Whenever you have a chance to make your own patties, take advantage of its creativity and add unusual ingredients that give your burgers a boost of flavor, such as fresh pecans for extra crunch and sweetness.

This recipe takes your veggie burger to the next level - it's stuffed with pecans, carrots, two kinds of beans, oats, and fresh plant-based seasonings that enhance the spice. The burger is packed with fiber, helping you feel fuller longer, and plant-based protein, helping your muscles recover. It's hard to come by delicious and healthy recipes, but when you do, get cooking!

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook: 40 minutes

Vegan Pecan Bean Burgers

Serves 6 people

Ingredients

1/4 cup fresh pecans

1 can black beans (15 ounces), rinsed, drained, and patted dry

1 can kidney beans (15 ounces), rinsed, drained, and patted dry

1/2 cup old fashioned oats

2 carrots, grated

1/4 cup grated onion

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Dash of hot sauce or cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions