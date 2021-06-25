Recipe of the Day: Pecan Bean Veggie Burgers
Homemade vegetable burgers help you save on calories and avoid eating additive ingredients to keep the store-bought fresh. Whenever you have a chance to make your own patties, take advantage of its creativity and add unusual ingredients that give your burgers a boost of flavor, such as fresh pecans for extra crunch and sweetness.
This recipe takes your veggie burger to the next level - it's stuffed with pecans, carrots, two kinds of beans, oats, and fresh plant-based seasonings that enhance the spice. The burger is packed with fiber, helping you feel fuller longer, and plant-based protein, helping your muscles recover. It's hard to come by delicious and healthy recipes, but when you do, get cooking!
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook: 40 minutes
Vegan Pecan Bean Burgers
Serves 6 people
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup fresh pecans
- 1 can black beans (15 ounces), rinsed, drained, and patted dry
- 1 can kidney beans (15 ounces), rinsed, drained, and patted dry
- 1/2 cup old fashioned oats
- 2 carrots, grated
- 1/4 cup grated onion
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- Dash of hot sauce or cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Combine the beans in a small bowl and set them aside.
- Using a food processor, pulse the pecans and oats until coarsely chopped. (You do not want a super-fine mixture.) Add the grated carrots, grated onion, 3/4 of the beans, all of the spices, and the olive oil and process again, mixing everything together.
- Using a spatula, transfer the mixture into a large bowl and add the remaining beans. Wet your hands and form the bean mixture into six patties.
- Place the bean burger patties on a baking sheet sprayed with cooking spray or, preferably, a baking sheet lined with a silicone baking mat, and bake at 300 degrees for 40 minutes, flipping the burgers halfway through.
- Remove burgers from the oven, allow to cool slightly, and serve on your favorite burger buns, loaded with your favorite toppings.