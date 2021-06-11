Recipe of the Day: Vegan Jackfruit and Vegetable Lo Mein

Lo mein is a traditional Chinese dish made with egg noodles, meat, vegetables, and a sweet brown sauce but we made the dish completely vegan with all the same textures and tastes to enjoy the nostalgic meal without meat or dairy.

In this recipe, we use jackfruit to replace meat because when the fruit is cooked it has a consistency similar to pulled pork. Jackfruit is a good source of fiber, helping you feel fuller longer and aid in digestion. The fruit is also known to help clear skin and lower high blood pressure. Anytime you need an alternative to pork or chicken strips, jackfruit is your best friend.

The other ingredients in this dish are vegetables like mushrooms, carrots, and bok choy, but feel free to add your favorite veggies to the dish, everything pairs perfectly with noodles. Enjoy!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Vegan Jackfruit and Vegetable Lo Mein

Serves 2

Ingredients

Noodles

1⁄2 lb (227 g) uncooked thick Chinese noodles

Jackfruit and Vegetables

1 (14-oz [397-g]) can young jackfruit, drained and rinsed

1 tbsp (15 ml) sunflower oil

1 small onion, cut into half-moons

2 cloves garlic, pressed

1 tbsp (15 g) grated fresh ginger

1⁄4 cup (60 ml) water

6 baby bella mushrooms, thinly sliced

Pinch of salt

Dash of pepper

2 carrots, shredded

1 big or 2 baby bok choy, cut into 1⁄4-inch (6-mm) pieces

Sauce

1⁄4 cup (60 ml) water

2 tbsp (30 ml) tamari

2 tbsp (36 g) umeboshi paste

2 tsp (10 ml) mellow white miso

1 tbsp (15 ml) mirin

To Serve

2 scallions, white and green parts, thinly sliced

Instructions

Bring a big pot of salted water to a boil and cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside. To prepare the jackfruit, cut off the hard cores, remove any seeds and seed pods and discard. Shred the rest, leaving some chunkier pieces. Set aside. Heat a wide shallow pan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the sunflower oil. When it’s shimmering, add the onions and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger. Cook until the garlic and ginger are fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the jackfruit and water and use tongs to mix around. Cook with the cover askew, until most of the water is absorbed, about 10 to 12 minutes. Add the mushrooms. Stir them into the jackfruit and onion mixture and cook, until the mushrooms start to turn golden brown, about 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the carrots and bok choy. Cook until the bok choy is wilted and bright green, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add the noodles and toss everything together. In the meantime, prepare the sauce. Add the water, tamari, umeboshi paste, miso and mirin to a small mixing bowl. Break up the miso with a small silicone spatula and whisk the sauce together until completely smooth. Pour the sauce over the top and use tongs to mix it until everything is fully coated.

Serve topped with scallions.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman