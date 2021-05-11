Today is National 'Eat What You Want' Day, meaning there's no excuse not to eat everything and anything you want, even if it's an entire box of chocolates and then some...

We're celebrating the indulgent day with these salted almond butter cups - mimicking the traditional Reese's PB cups, minus the dairy. This recipe also calls for almond butter instead of peanut butter but since you can have it your way today (and every day) feel free to stick to traditional with PB if that's what you prefer.

Even though it's National Eat What You Want Day, you can still enjoy your favorite treats with healthier swaps every day. By limiting dairy from your diet, you're lowering inflammation in your body that's caused by the dairy protein casein which can trigger inflammation in your joints. Natural plant-based alternatives are just as good and are healthier than the real thing such as nut-based or seed-based milk.

In this recipe, you'll notice the ingredients list doesn't call for a plant-based milk alternative, but instead, we use coconut oil which has a creamy texture when it's mixed with chocolate leaving you with that buttery mouthfeel and rich, creamy taste. If you love chocolate and almond butter, this recipe is perfect for you.

Recipe Developer: Samah Dada, @dadaeats

Salted Almond Butter Cups

Ingredients

Chocolate Cup:

1 cup chocolate chips

2 tsp coconut oil

Almond Butter Filling:

1/3 cup creamy almond butter

1 tsp maple syrup

1 tsp coconut oil melted and cooled

Instructions