Recipe of the Day: Miso-Mustard Tempeh with Roasted Baby Bok Choy

Planning a weekend dinner menu? There's no better way to get creative in the kitchen than marinating and cooking tempeh because the flavors and texture instantly change with a touch of spice or extra sizzle on the pan. With this recipe, you'll notice how the subtle nutty flavors of tempeh completely transform.

The plant-based protein is made from fermented soybeans and contains 31 grams of protein per one cup or 166 grams of tempeh. It's also high in potassium with 684 mg per one cup, an important mineral for regulating fluid balance, muscle contractions, and nerve signals. If you haven't eaten tempeh or cooked with it, this recipe is perfect since it absorbs the miso-mustard marinade leaving you with a bright, tangy, rich aftertaste, and better yet, this recipe is easy to make.

The other main ingredient in this dish is bok choy, a leafy vegetable also loaded with essential vitamins and minerals important for building and maintaining a healthy immune system like zinc, calcium, magnesium, and vitamin K. Boy Choy is a hearty vegetable that's easier to chew and softer when it's roasted or steamed. In this recipe, you'll marinate the vegetable in a mixture of sunflower oil and tamari sauce. This dish is the most delicious Asain fusion entrée to serve at your dinner party or to enjoy solo.

Message from the recipe developer: "This marinade is one of my all-time favorite combinations. The spicy mustard and the savory miso perfectly complement the earthy nuttiness of the tempeh. With tender stems and crispy leaves, the roasted bok choy is special in its own right. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the top right before you are about to eat to bring out the best in every flavor. Altogether, this plate is not only healthy but pretty too! Serve with a nice little bowl of rice or quinoa for a complete meal." -- Lisa Dawn Angerame

Miso-Mustard Tempeh with Roasted Baby Bok Choy

Serves 2

Ingredients

Roasted Baby Bok Choy:

2 tsp (10 ml) sunflower oil

2 tsp (10 ml) tamari

4 baby bok choy, cut in half, lengthwise

Miso-Mustard Tempeh:

1 (8-oz [227-g]) package soy tempeh, cut into 8 rectangles

1 tbsp (15 ml) mellow white miso

1 tbsp (15 ml) water 1 tbsp (15 ml) grainy mustard 1 tbsp (15 ml) tamari

1 tbsp (15 ml) sunflower oil

To Serve:

Fresh lemon juice

Toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F (204°C). Line a quarter sheet pan with parchment paper.

To prepare the bok choy, whisk together the sunflower oil and tamari in a small mixing bowl. Place the bok choy on the sheet pan, cut side up. Drizzle the oil and tamari mixture over the top of the bok choy as evenly as you can. Place the bok choy in the oven and roast for 10 minutes. Take them out, turn them over so they are now cut side down, and bake for another 5 to 10 minutes until the leaves are charred. At the same time, prepare the tempeh. Add the tempeh to a pan with sides and cover with water. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Add the miso, water, mustard, tamari, and sunflower oil to a big mixing bowl. Break up the miso with a small silicone spatula and then whisk the marinade together until completely smooth. When the tempeh has finished simmering, drain it and drop it into the marinade, flipping it over to coat both sides. Marinate for 10 minutes. Heat a cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the tempeh and cook until the first side starts to brown and the marinade dries up a bit, about 5 minutes. Flip the tempeh over and cook the second side, until it starts to brown, another 5 minutes. Serve with a drizzle of lemon juice and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman