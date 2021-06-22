Recipe of the Day: Gluten-Free & Vegan Oat Blueberry Bites

When you're in need of a quick snack that's healthy yet tastes like a treat, reach for these gluten-free vegan oat blueberry bites made with natural energy-boosting ingredients and plant-based protein to help your muscles recover.

This recipe is as simple as it gets and easy for children to partake. All you need is five minutes to mix together the ingredients and form the batter into a ball. I like to make these bites at the beginning of the week and store them in the fridge so I have a healthy on-the-go snack. They stay fresh for up to ten days and this recipe makes about 20 balls so if you're feeding more than one person, double the recipe.

These small bites are the perfect summer snack and taste similar to warm blueberry oatmeal with hints of sweet almond and flavorful cinnamon and have bits of crunch from the hemp and chia seeds. There's no way you're having just one bite!

Recipe Developer: Chef Amber, @chefamberla

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Oat Blueberry Balls

Makes 18-20 balls

Ingredients

2 cups raw gluten-free oats

2 cups almond butter

1 cup dried blueberries

2/3 cup maple syrup

3/4 cup hemp seeds

2 T chia seeds

3 scoops Nuzest vanilla protein powder or protein of choice

1 t cinnamon

1 t sea salt

Instructions