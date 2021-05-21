Recipe of the Day: Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free Pesto Pizza
Today's Recipe of the Day is a pesto pizza topped with peppery arugula, balsamic vinegar, shaved vegan parmesan, and toasted pine nuts, the perfect dish to share or enjoy solo.
If you love pizza but want a healthier option without compromising delicious taste, then dairy-free toppings are the way to go. When you eliminate cheese and milk from your diet, you reduce inflammation in your body which can open doors for disease, according to several studies.
This pizza recipe is a taste of spring and summer with the flavors of farm-fresh arugula and sweet pesto. When you gather your ingredients, try to use organic vegetables and herbs from your local market for a better quality taste. This pizza only takes 15 minutes to make and is an easy dish for children to learn how to make healthy, tasty, vegan meals.
Recipe Developer: Capri Lilly, @goodfoodbaddie
Prep Time: 5 mins
Cook Time: 10 mins
Total Time: 15 mins
Pesto Pizza Recipe
Makes 1 pizza
Ingredients
- 1 Pizza Crust from Banza
- 2 tbsp Vegan Parmesan Cheese, shaved
- 1.5 cup Arugula, packed
- 1 tbsp Toasted Pine Nuts
- Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar, for drizzling
- GF and Vegan Pesto (1/4 cup needed)
- 1/3 cup Raw Cashews
- 1/4 cup Olive Oil
- 1/3 cup Arugula, packed
- 1/4 cup Basil, packed
- 2 Garlic cloves
- 1/4 tsp Sea Salt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F
- Grab your crust and sprinkle on a layer of vegan parmesan cheese. Bake the crust according to package instructions, or until the crust is golden and cooked through.
- While the crust is in the oven, prepare your store-bought pests or make your own vegan pesto recipe with cashews, basil, garlic, pine nuts, and olive oil.
- Spread the pesto onto the pizza crust. Then, top with arugula, pine nuts, and parmesan cheese! Drizzle on balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
- Slice and Enjoy!!