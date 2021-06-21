As of last Friday the 18th, there has been a chicken wing shortage due to high demand, forcing restaurants to take one of their most popular items off the menu as prices jump. “We have currently had to take our specials for wings on Sundays off with the 75 cent wings just due to the prices. We were paying at one time $88 a case of wings. Now we’re paying $155 a case," said a kitchen manager at the Chad Widenhouse located in North Carolina. Now that it's harder and more expensive to get your hands on chicken, this cauliflower wing is a tasty and healthier replacement.

One of the best things about eating a plant-based diet is experimenting with alternatives to the foods you used to love. Who knew that cauliflower could replace chicken wings and taste just as good, if not better. The simple trick is to coat and rub the vegetable in this smokey, barbeque 'chicken' spice made with plants to deliver the same taste that's seasoned on meat. It's never been easier to fool a carnivore.

Cauliflower works best for this recipe because it's a dense vegetable that absorbs anything you add to it and has a similar shape and size as a chicken wing. There's no downside to eating more vegetables but when you choose to eat plant-based or limit your consumption of meat you also lower inflammation in your body caused by the animal product.

Make these cauliflower wings as an appetizer on game day or enjoy them as a healthier alternative to the wings you love. To fully indulge, dip the cauliflower in a vegan ranch or make your own flavorful sauce.

Recipe Developer: Christie Vanover, @girlscangrill

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Vegan Cauliflower Wings

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower

1-1/2 cup flour

1-1/2 cup sparkling water

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons corn starch

2 tablespoons Spiceology Christie Vanover Chicken Rub

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

Instructions