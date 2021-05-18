Clean skin and a strong immune system start with a healthy diet. Today's Recipe of the Day is a mango smoothie created by skincare expert and owner of the brand Masktini, Olga Parno.

Parno explained that a diet full of antioxidant-rich foods helps to slow cellular aging, protect skin from damage, inflammation, and also helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. In this smoothie recipe, Parno adds pineapple and flaxseeds to the blender which "contains bromelain that not only helps digestion but also fights inflammation, while flaxseeds contain a high amount of omega-3 fatty acids to give you glowing skin and speed up the body’s healing process," according to the expert.

In addition, this recipe also calls for kale and mango, two superfoods that contain vitamin C and helps to enhance the effectiveness of sunscreen. Parno drinks this refreshing smoothie for breakfast and notes that it's perfect for spring and summer.

Skin Magic Mango Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 cup chopped kale

1 cup of mango chunks

1 cup of pineapple chunks

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar - unfiltered

2 tbsp ground flaxseeds

1 cup of water or almond milk - you can add more if needed for desired consistency

Instructions