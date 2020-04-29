Wake up and make this easy omelet made with chickpeas to fill up on plant-based protein. This healthy breakfast option is easy to make and full of superfoods like turmeric, spinach, and avocado. In addition, this recipe calls for apple cider vinegar, which helps promote weight loss, click here to read more.

Fill your chickpea omelet with your favorite fresh herbs--I like dill and thyme in my omelet, but feel free to customize for your preferences! This recipe was created by the talented plant-based chef Natalie Penny also known as @natalie.naturally.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 3-5 minutes

Why we love it: Any time we can eat a healthy protein-packed breakfast is better for our health and we feel fuller longer. Instead of reaching for the oatmeal, this recipe takes the same amount of time and has more protein and fewer carbs. Also, omelets are a great way to add more greens to your meal because you can fill them with your favorite veggies.

Make it for: Breakfast, lunch, or dinner! Chickpeas are high in protein and will make you feel nourished instead of sluggish and full. I like to eat chickpea omelets for breakfast but if I power through a midafternoon workout, I like to enjoy one for dinner.

Serves 4 people

Chickpea Omelet With Chives Ingredients Chickpea omelets 1 cup chickpea flour

½ tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp turmeric

½ tsp black salt/kala namak (optional)

A good pinch of salt and pepper

2 tbsp. chopped chives

1 ½ cups water

1 tsp apple cider vinegar Filling Wafer-thin raw beetroot slices

Sliced avocado

Cucumber slices

Baby tomatoes

Sliced radishes

Herbs of choice

Salad leaves such as watercress or baby spinach

Pumpkin seeds

A smear of wholegrain mustard

Feel free to stuff with whatever you have to hand or fancy Instructions In a large bowl combine the chickpea flour, baking powder, turmeric, salts, and pepper. Gradually add the water, and roughly whisk to combine. Add the ACV and chives and give it another stir. Set aside to rest whilst you prepare your vegetables. In a large non-stick pan add a little light oil such as groundnut or odorless coconut. Heat the pan to a fairly high temperature. Add about ¼ of the batter to the pan shifting the pan around to make and even pancake. Allow cooking for a minute or two until you can see bubble rising and the batter is dry on top, carefully flip it overcook for another minute. Slide onto a plate and stuff as you wish. Repeat with the remaining batter.