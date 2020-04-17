Quick and Easy Vegan Pho With Creamy Miso Broth

The recipe starts by simmering miso, ginger, chili flakes, lime leaves and soy sauce in veg broth. It’s got all the umami flavors you need. I’ve made the broth nice and creamy by adding some coconut milk at the end. It’s a really nice touch for an ultra-cozy bowl.

But it’s not just the broth that makes this bowl so cozy and wholesome. I’ve chopped and added tofu, sweet potato noodles, and soba noodles. With some wilted bok choy. The ingredients are simple but oh so good! And paired with my perfectly spiced creamy miso broth you’re looking at comfort in a bowl.

I find that pho so perfectly combines a healthy and light meal with comforting and wholesome. Its ingredients are bright and refreshing, making pho a light and healthy soup for lunch or dinner. Yet, the noodles make the bowl SO comforting. There is no better feeling than slurping up warm noodles in a flavourful broth to warm our bellies and hearts. What’s more, is the coconut cream in this broth. The coconut cream makes the broth extra lush and comforting. I love how it adds creaminess to the dish for a sensational flavor-rich bowl.