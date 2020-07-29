Taco night should we every night so grab your loved ones and have a fiesta!

There are so many different ways to make plant-based tacos using meat alternatives like jackfruit, lentils, tempeh, tofu, chickpeas, and cauliflower. The white vegetable is low in calories and has a subtle taste, making it delicious with any sauce you add, much like chickpeas, which this recipe also features.

Chickpeas may just be the perfect food. They're high in plant-based protein and contain 11 grams in one cup. They're the perfect thick texture to mock meat and taste amazing in this taco recipe. This recipe is also gluten-free and made with corn tortillas. Each taco is topped with a creamy "cheese" sauce made with cashews, fresh lime, and zesty salsa verde. You will shock your non-vegan friends with this dish and they will be sure to ask you for the recipe.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: Tacos are a crowd-pleaser, especially during the summer when you can indulge in finger food laying by the pool or relaxing on the beach. The fresh taste of vegetables, herbs, and citrus lime make these tacos a hit at any dinner party.

Make it for: Have these tacos for lunch or dinner. Save the leftover ingredients in the fridge and so you can get creative the next day and make quesadillas using the same filling.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes