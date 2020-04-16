Mexican-Inspired Black Bean Stuffed Sweet Potato

This is a very quick and easy recipe for fully loaded black bean stuffed sweet potatoes! We’re talking about vegan and gluten-free comfort food at it’s finest. No doubt, stuffed sweet potatoes are becoming more and more popular for quick lunch and dinner ideas. And there are many ways to make easy stuffed potatoes.

For this recipe; I’ve made it Mexican inspired. Stuffed with your favorite Mexican ingredients like black beans, tomato, and corn, topped with an easy guacamole and drizzled with a simple vegan sour cream. Certainly, these baked sweet potatoes are easy to make with fresh ingredients. And it’s ready in 40 minutes.

This recipe uses fresh Mexican inspired ingredients like tomato, cilantro, corn and black beans. Stuffed into sweet potatoes and topped with an easy guacamole. Then drizzled with a citrusy vegan sour cream. Serve as a stand-alone main or side dish.