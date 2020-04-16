Mexican-Inspired Black Bean Stuffed Sweet Potato
This is a very quick and easy recipe for fully loaded black bean stuffed sweet potatoes! We’re talking about vegan and gluten-free comfort food at it’s finest. No doubt, stuffed sweet potatoes are becoming more and more popular for quick lunch and dinner ideas. And there are many ways to make easy stuffed potatoes.
For this recipe; I’ve made it Mexican inspired. Stuffed with your favorite Mexican ingredients like black beans, tomato, and corn, topped with an easy guacamole and drizzled with a simple vegan sour cream. Certainly, these baked sweet potatoes are easy to make with fresh ingredients. And it’s ready in 40 minutes.
This recipe uses fresh Mexican inspired ingredients like tomato, cilantro, corn and black beans. Stuffed into sweet potatoes and topped with an easy guacamole. Then drizzled with a citrusy vegan sour cream. Serve as a stand-alone main or side dish.
Black Bean Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 40 minutes
Total Time: 55 minutes
Serves 4 people
Ingredients
- 4 sweet potatoes
- 1 tbsp avocado oil or neutral oil of choice
- 1/4 cup red onion diced
- 1 clove garlic diced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes chopped
- 1 can black beans (400 ml)
- 1/2 cup corn
- 1/3 cup cilantro chopped, tightly packed
- 1/2 lime juiced
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- Pinch pepper
- Pinch cayenne pepper flakes
Easy Guacamole (for topping)
- 1 avocado
- 2 tsp lime juice
- Pinch sea salt
- Vegan Sour Cream (to drizzle)
- 1/3 cup coconut yogurt
- 1/2 tsp lime juice
- Pinch sea salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400F/200C. Using a fork, poke small holes in sweet potatoes going all the way round, about 1-inch apart. Line baking tray with parchment paper, and paint sweet potatoes with avocado oil to lightly coat. Bake for 40 minutes, or until cooked through.
- In a bowl combine chopped red onion and garlic, cherry tomatoes, black beans, corn, and chopped cilantro. Add lime juice, olive oil, sea salt, pepper and cayenne pepper flakes. Mix to combine.
- Prepare easy guacamole: Mash avocado in a bowl with lemon juice and a pinch of sea salt.
- Prepare vegan sour cream: In a separate bowl mix together coconut yogurt, lime juice and sea salt.
- Cut sweet potatoes in half and fill with black bean medley. Top with easy guacamole and drizzle with vegan sour cream.
Nutrition Info: Nutrition information is a rough estimate.
Calories: 370kcal | Carbohydrates: 55g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 14g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 229mg | Potassium: 1041mg | Fiber: 14g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 18839IU | Vitamin C: 25mg | Calcium: 94mg | Iron: 3mg