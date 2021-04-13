If you want to eat a plant-based diet or if you're looking to add new vegan recipes to your personal cookbook, then make this grain bowl made with fresh vegetables and vegan meat for a delicious lunch or dinner meal. The best part about building a grain bowl is that you can add really any ingredient you love. In Today's Recipe of the Day, our ingredients call for vegan beef, garlic, ginger, rice, kimchi, cabbage, avocado, onion, and fresh sauces and spices. This recipe contains healthy fats, plant-based protein, vegetables, and grains, a hearty meal high in fiber so you feel fuller longer, and avoid reaching for unhealthy snacks. In fact, avocados help you stay full for up to 6 hours after consumption, according to a study, and this recipe uses one full avocado, so don't skip out on it!

Meat Alternatives Taste Just As Good As the Real Thing

If this is your first time experimenting with meat alternatives, we recommend trying different brands to see which one tastes and feels best for you, but in this recipe, we use Beyond Meat, found in most local grocery stores and available for online orders. You will be surprised that vegan meat tastes and feels similar to the real thing, you could fool almost any carnivore. Another plus is that the faux meat requires less cooking time than real meat, and after all if your patty is slightly undercooked, no need to worry about getting sick because it's made with plants!

The next time your meat-loving friend, uncle, or dad comes over for dinner, make this grain bowl and don't mention anything about vegan meat. Watch their reactions when they take their first bite–it might take three or more bites until they realize the difference between this meat and what they're used to. This recipe is loved by most carnivores so if you're trying to ditch the meat or want a loved one to eat less animal product, keep this recipe in your back pocket.

Prep time: 10 min

Cook time: 15 min