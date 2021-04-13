Make This Grain Bowl with Fresh Vegetables and Vegan Meat For Dinner
If you want to eat a plant-based diet or if you're looking to add new vegan recipes to your personal cookbook, then make this grain bowl made with fresh vegetables and vegan meat for a delicious lunch or dinner meal. The best part about building a grain bowl is that you can add really any ingredient you love. In Today's Recipe of the Day, our ingredients call for vegan beef, garlic, ginger, rice, kimchi, cabbage, avocado, onion, and fresh sauces and spices. This recipe contains healthy fats, plant-based protein, vegetables, and grains, a hearty meal high in fiber so you feel fuller longer, and avoid reaching for unhealthy snacks. In fact, avocados help you stay full for up to 6 hours after consumption, according to a study, and this recipe uses one full avocado, so don't skip out on it!
Meat Alternatives Taste Just As Good As the Real Thing
If this is your first time experimenting with meat alternatives, we recommend trying different brands to see which one tastes and feels best for you, but in this recipe, we use Beyond Meat, found in most local grocery stores and available for online orders. You will be surprised that vegan meat tastes and feels similar to the real thing, you could fool almost any carnivore. Another plus is that the faux meat requires less cooking time than real meat, and after all if your patty is slightly undercooked, no need to worry about getting sick because it's made with plants!
The next time your meat-loving friend, uncle, or dad comes over for dinner, make this grain bowl and don't mention anything about vegan meat. Watch their reactions when they take their first bite–it might take three or more bites until they realize the difference between this meat and what they're used to. This recipe is loved by most carnivores so if you're trying to ditch the meat or want a loved one to eat less animal product, keep this recipe in your back pocket.
Prep time: 10 min
Cook time: 15 min
Grain Bowl with Fresh Vegetables
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 lb Vegan Protein/ Beyond Beef®
- 2-3 cloves garlic, minced (1 tbsp)
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 1 tbsp fresh ginger
- ¼ tsp red pepper flakes
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- ½ cup plant-based Mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp sriracha
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 4 cups cooked brown rice
- 1 cup kimchi
- 1 cup shredded purple cabbage
- ½ cucumber, sliced into half-moons
- 1 avocado
- ½ cup sliced green onion
- 4 tsp sesame seeds
Instructions
- Start by preheating a pan over medium-high heat, add the Beyond Beef and break into quarter-sized crumbles. Let cook for 8 minutes or until a crunchy crust starts to form on the outside of the crumbles.
- While the Beyond Beef is cooking, whisk together the garlic, brown sugar, soy sauce, ginger, red pepper flakes, and sesame oil in a medium bowl.
- Once the Beyond Beef gets crunchy, turn the heat to low and add the sauce mix you just created. Let simmer for 2-3 minutes or until the sauce has thickened and coated the Beyond Beef.
- In a separate bowl make the spicy aioli by combining the plant-based mayonnaise, sriracha, and lime juice.
- Assemble the bowls by scooping 1 cup brown rice, ¼ cup kimchi, ¼ cup purple cabbage, ¼ of the sliced cucumber, and ¼ of the avocado into each bowl. Garnish each bowl with sliced green onions and sesame seeds.