Spaghetti night without meatballs is like water without the lemon, everything tastes better with a boost of flavor. That’s why The Beet curates a selection of delicious recipes to turn your go-to meals into a tasty plant-based masterpiece, just like this one.

Today's Recipe of the Day is vegan meatballs made from scratch so you can enjoy the traditional Italian dish on your plant-based diet or serve them on meatless Monday. There's no reason why you should give up the foods you love when you want to eat healthier, help the planet, and save the animals, just using these easy alternatives like textured vegetable protein, vegan beef-flavored Boullion cube, fresh vegetables, herbs, and spices, and an egg replacement.

The next time you host a pasta night, surprise your guest with these meatballs without telling them they’re vegan. Watch their reactions as they dive fork-first into a plant-based alternative that tastes just like the real thing. If you want to be the host of the year, serve the dish with a side of dairy-free parmesan and Mangia!

"These little TVP nuggets are so chewy and addicting, you just might want to make a double batch. Don’t be tempted to add extra water to the TVP; it needs to be a little dry for this recipe."