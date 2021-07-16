This weekend, enjoy a sit-down dinner with your loved ones and indulge in this classic pasta dish turned healthy and plant-based with ingredients like pecans, oat milk, cauliflower florets, lemon, and dairy-free parm.

We made a homemade version of a traditional creamy Alfredo sauce without compromising flavor or texture, you'll even convince your non-vegan friends that the alternative is better than the real thing. When you choose to eliminate animal products from your diet, you may reduce your risk of inflammation which is linked to many chronic diseases. Now, you can enjoy a nutritious pasta meal and not worry about overeating any unhealthy ingredients, thirds encouraged.

Recipe Developer: Katie Morford, Mom’s Kitchen Handbook

Prep Time: 5

Cook Time: 25 mins

Linguine with Cauliflower Pecan Alfredo

Serves 5

Ingredients

2/3 cup raw pecan halves

1 cup oat milk (or milk of your choice)

2 cups medium cauliflower florets

1 large clove garlic

1 pound linguine

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese or vegan Parmesan, plus more for garnish, if desired

Instructions

Put the pecans in a blender and cover them with oat milk. Leave to soak, but don’t blend yet. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the cauliflower and garlic and boil until tender enough to easily pierce with a knife, about 5 to 6 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to scoop out the cauliflower and garlic, drain well, and add to the blender. Bring the water back to a boil and add the linguine. Cook according to package directions until al dente. While the linguine cooks, add the lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper to the blender. Puree until smooth. When the linguine is done, scoop out 1/2 cup of the pasta water and set it aside. Drain the linguine and return immediately to the pot. Add the pecan/cauliflower sauce, Parmesan, and enough pasta cooking water so the sauce lightly coats the pasta. Serve immediately.

Nutritionals

Calories 342 | Total Fat 4g | Saturated Fat 0.4g | Cholesterol 66mg | Sodium 628mg | Total Carbohydrates 59.6 | Dietary Fiber 2g | Total Sugars 5.2g | Protein 15.8g | Vitamin D 20mcg | Calcium 165mg | Iron 4mg | Potassium 186mg |