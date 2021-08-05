On a hot summer night, fill your plate with this bright, zesty pasta for a refreshing dinner that's not too heavy. This Lemon Garlic Pasta with Asparagus can be whipped up in 30 minutes or less, perfect if you ever need a quick meal that tastes as good as summer feels. This pasta is creamy but not so creamy that it feels heavy and the zest you get from the lemon really adds a nice tang to this recipe.

This recipe is very simple and uses many kitchen staples that you probably already have laying around in your pantry. Ingredients like lemon, garlic, and of course asparagus are easily accessible and are packed with nutrients. However, I understand not everyone may like asparagus and if that’s the case feel free to use a different veggie. Broccoli, green beans, snap peas, would all work great in this recipe. Garnish it with some fresh herbs, pair it with your favorite wine, and you’ve got yourself a meal fit to be enjoyed out in the summer sun.

Lemon Garlic Pasta with Asparagus

Prep Time: 5 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Total Time: 25 Min

Servings: 4 People

Ingredients

12 oz pasta of choice

2 Tbsp Vegan Butter

1 Shallot, minced

2-3 Cups Asparagus, roughly chopped

4 Cloves Garlic, minced

½ Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Dried Oregano

½ Tsp Dried Basil

¾ Cup Vegan Cream

1 Cup Veggie Broth, or more vegan cream if you want it creamier

1 Cup Vegan Parmesan

1 Tsp Lemon Zest

1 Tbsp Lemon Juice

½ Tbsp Cornstarch + 2 Tbsp Water

Instructions

In a large pot, cook your pasta as directed on the package. While pasta is cooking, heat up a large non-stick pan over medium heat and add your butter. Swirl it around until completely melted. Once your butter is melted, add your shallots and cook for 5 minutes or until it starts to become translucent. Add your asparagus and garlic and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes or until asparagus starts to become more vibrant. Add your salt, oregano, and basil and mix around and cook for 1 minute. Stir in your vegan cream, veggie broth, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Stir in your vegan parm until it’s melted and mixed in. Bring your mixture to a simmer for 5 minutes. Mix your cornstarch with water to create a slurry and add the slurry to your sauce. This will help thicken it up slightly. Once it’s mixed in and your sauce has slightly thickened, add your pasta and stir it around until fully coated. Garnish with extra vegan parmesan, red pepper flakes, fresh herbs, and a slice of lemon. Enjoy!

Nutritionals

Calories 808 | Total Fat 36.3g | Saturated Fat 25.8g | Cholesterol 62mg | Sodium 3392mg | Total Carbohydrates 87.9g | Dietary Fiber 2.8g | Total Sugars 8g | Protein 27.5g | Calcium 290mg | Iron 5mg | Potassium 2224mg |