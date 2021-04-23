Today's Recipe of the Day is dark chocolate tahini cookies with rich buttery flavors but made entirely with plant-based ingredients to easily fool any cookie monster.

These chocolate cookies call for half a cup of tahini, a sesame seed spread that binds together the almond flour and other ingredients, making it a healthier egg alternative. When you take a bite into these cookies, you'll taste that melt-in-your-mouth gooey texture from the tahini, and hints of sweet chocolate notes from the cocoa powder and chips.

Tahini not only tastes delicious but it's also rich in antioxidants and full of vitamins and minerals, helping to reduce inflammation in our bodies. The sesame seed spread is also high in fiber, 100 grams contains 9 grams of fiber, supporting healthy digestion.

The best part about this recipe is that the instructions are simple to follow and the cookies bake for only seven minutes, an easy one for children to handle or anyone who can't wait to get their sweet fix. When the timer goes off at seven minutes, notice the golden brown edges and gooey center of your cookies and let them cool down for at least eight minutes. In the meantime, make a delicious dairy-free filling and create a cookie sandwich. Enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Sally Schimko, @thetahinigoddess

Dark Chocolate Tahini Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup of almond flour

1/2 raw tahini

1/3 cup fiber syrup

1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup dark chocolate chip (or as many as you wish)

1 teaspoon baking powder

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F In a medium mix bowl combine almond flour & cocoa powder, baking powder and mix well, you should get nice texture of a soft dough. Add all ingredients besides the chocolate chip and mix until its all combined. Add chocolate chips in and mix them. Scoop out the cookie batter with 1tbs size spoon and put them on a lined parchment paper baking sheet, make sure there is enough space in between. They will expand a little. Bake for 7 minutes, the edges will be golden brown and the center will look like it's half baked, it's ok, they are ready.

MOST IMPORTANTLY IS THE COOL DOWN PROCESS. THEY NEED AT LEAST 8 MINUTES TO COOL DOWN BEFORE MOVING OR TRYING THE COOKIES, ENJOY

NOTE * THE LONGER THEY COOL THE BETTER THE TEXTURE WILL BE. STORE LEFTOVERS IN GLASS CONTAINERS IN A COOL DRY PLACE FOR 3-5 DAYS