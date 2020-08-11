How to Make a Perfect Banana Split Sundae by a Famous Plant-Based Chef
A classic American dessert, the Banana Split became a popular dish because not only does it taste amazing, it harkens back to a time of charming diners, family get-togethers, and carnival fairs. Now, the banana split symbolizes U.S. traditions and you can find the sweet dessert on T-shirts, posters, and movies–there are even a couple of films named after the banana split. Aside from its history, this dessert creates good memories and is easy to make with children.
The Beet asked famous plant-based chef and author, Bettina Campolucci Bordi if we could feature her delicious Banana Split recipe for you to make at home and enjoy with your loved ones. This recipe serves 2-4 people, depending on how big you want the sundae to be. It's the perfect dish to make on a night when everyone's hanging around the kitchen and looking for creative activity. Enjoy the taste of a plant-based classic, and be sure to add extra cherries on top!
Here is a Message From Bettina: "Looks like the sun has come out to play which makes it the perfect opportunity for some ice CREAM! In the form of Banana Splits! This is a great way of using up spotty sweet bananas that you freeze and make delicious ice cream from that extra cherry on the top! Tip If you have any leftover chocolate cookies, crumble them on the top for extra indulgence and crunch!"
The Best Banana Split Recipe
Serves 2-4
Ingredients
- 9 frozen bananas
- 3 tablespoons plant milk of your choice
- 1 vanilla pod (bean), scraped
- 4 strawberries
- 2 tablespoons cacao powder
For the chocolate sauce
- 80 ml (21/2 fl oz / 1/3 cup) coconut oil
- 4 tablespoons cacao powder
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- Pinch of salt
- 1 vanilla pod (bean), scraped
To serve
- Bananas, sliced horizontally
- Cherries
- Coconut flakes
Instructions
- Start by making the chocolate sauce. Combine all the ingredients and gently heat through in a medium pan for about 5 minutes – make sure you don’t overheat as this will separate the sauce.
- Once well combined, pour into a glass jar and set aside. Now makes the ice cream. You have three flavors here: Vanilla, Strawberries, and, Chocolate.
- Separate the bananas into three clusters, one for each flavor.
- In a blender, start with the vanilla flavor by adding the bananas, 1 tablespoon of plant milk, and the vanilla. Once blended, store in a bowl and keep in the freezer until you need them. Do the same with the other two flavors, blitzing and blending them separately and store in 2 bowls in the freezer.
- Get out the chocolate sauce and the three flavors of ice cream. Arrange the banana slices into pretty bowls or dishes out and top with one spoon of each ice cream and drizzles of chocolate sauce, finishing with a cherry and coconut flakes. Serve immediately.