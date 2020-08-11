A classic American dessert, the Banana Split became a popular dish because not only does it taste amazing, it harkens back to a time of charming diners, family get-togethers, and carnival fairs. Now, the banana split symbolizes U.S. traditions and you can find the sweet dessert on T-shirts, posters, and movies–there are even a couple of films named after the banana split. Aside from its history, this dessert creates good memories and is easy to make with children.

The Beet asked famous plant-based chef and author, Bettina Campolucci Bordi if we could feature her delicious Banana Split recipe for you to make at home and enjoy with your loved ones. This recipe serves 2-4 people, depending on how big you want the sundae to be. It's the perfect dish to make on a night when everyone's hanging around the kitchen and looking for creative activity. Enjoy the taste of a plant-based classic, and be sure to add extra cherries on top!

Here is a Message From Bettina: "Looks like the sun has come out to play which makes it the perfect opportunity for some ice CREAM! In the form of Banana Splits! This is a great way of using up spotty sweet bananas that you freeze and make delicious ice cream from that extra cherry on the top! Tip If you have any leftover chocolate cookies, crumble them on the top for extra indulgence and crunch!"