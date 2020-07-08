Healthy Vegan Recipe: BBQ Chickpea Pizza

Chickpea BBQ pizza will be your favorite vegan treat: It's sweet, tangy, smokey, and full of amazing flavors. This recipe's crust is made with whole wheat flour instead of white flour, but you can use either one. The pizza is topped with chickpeas which are nutrient-dense and high in plant-based protein. The next time you have a pizza night or need a dish to bring to the BBQ party, make this recipe and you will shock your guests with the delicious, dairy-free, oil-free, and 100% vegan flavor. This pizza is especially great for children because it's a classic finger food, easily sharable, and healthier than traditional pizzas. Serve the pie with a homemade ranch dressing for dipping sauce and you will enjoy every bite.

Recipe Developer: Danielle Keith, @healthygirlkitchen

Why we love it: It's time to switch up your traditional plant-based cheese pizza and add more protein and flavors. The taste of this pizza is amazing and has fewer calories than traditional pizza.

Make it for: Your kids, a BBQ party, to enjoy completely by yourself, or simply for pizza night. This recipe is so easy to make and only requires 15 minutes of your time.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes