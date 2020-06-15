Healthy Summer Salad with Fresh Mango and Pomegranate Seeds

It's no secret that salads are the perfect lunch, dinner, and even breakfast on a plant-based diet because they're healthy, light, and nutrient-dense, filling you up with satisfaction. The perfect time to enjoy fresh vegetables is the summertime when they're in full harvest and fruit is at peak ripeness. This salad recipe is easy to make and tastes like summer with fresh mango and pomegranate seeds. It's high in protein and Omega 3's from the hemp seeds sprinkled on top of the mix, and full of healthy fat from avocados that will tide you over until the next meal.

Serve this salad at your summer get-togethers with a beautiful presentation because the sliced cucumbers, mangos, and seeds make a delightful mix of vibrant colors. I make this salad in a mason jar so when I shake the jar, the dressing gets mixed around and perfectly coats the greens. This recipe is 100% vegan, oil-free, and gluten-free. Enjoy every bite!

Recipe Developer: Danielle Keith, @healthygirlkitchen

Why we love it: This salad is a fun way to mix up your traditional go-to greens. Full of healthy veggies, lots of fiber, and delicious taste, you will keep this salad in your lunch rotation.

Make it for: A healthy lunch or dinner. If you're meal prepping for the summer, add this recipe to your meal calendar.

Prep Time: 5-10 minutes