Healthy Six Ingredient Breakfast: Vegan Fig Newton Bars Recipe
There are two seasons when figs are ripest, the first few weeks of June and the months of August through October. Right now, we're in prime season for the freshest figs and you can easily find them at your local farmer's markets or grocery store. The small purple fruit has a sweet syrup-like consistency. They're a healthy way to naturally sweeten baked goods like cakes, pies, cookies, and the classic fig newton bars. Figs are rich in minerals including potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, and copper, and are a good source of antioxidant vitamins A and K.
The Beet discovered one of the best, most simple fig recipes made with only six ingredients. This recipe is gluten-free, oil-free, and naturally sweetened with dates and maple syrup. It's the perfect bar to eat on the go as a healthy plant-based snack or a convenient breakfast. Make a batch of 12-16 bars and keep them in the fridge to enjoy throughout the week.
Message From The Recipe Developer: 6-ingredient breakfast bars with hearty oats, plant-based protein, and fresh figs! Gluten-free, oil-free, and naturally sweetened with dates and maple syrup.
Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino
Why we love it: It's fig season and we found an easy to make and delicious plant-based recipe that calls for only six ingredients. It's likely that you have these ingredients in your pantry already so there's no need to run to the grocery store.
Make it for: Breakfast, snack, or a sweet treat to enjoy after dinner. Make extra and save them in the fridge to enjoy during the week.
Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 45 mins
Total Time: 1 hour
Fig Newton Breakfast Bars
Yield: 12-16 bars
Ingredients
- 2 cups Bob’s Red Mill Old-Fashioned Rolled Oats, divided
- 1 cup raw unsalted almonds
- ½ cup super-fine almond flour
- 1 heaping cup of fresh figs, trimmed and halved
- ½ cup Medjool dates, pitted and chopped
- ⅓ cup pure maple syrup
Instructions
- Preheat the oven 350°F and line an 8X8 (or similar size) square baking dish with parchment paper. Set aside.
- In a food processor or high-speed blender, combine half the oats, almonds, and almond flour and pulse until well combined.
- Add the dates and process for another 30 seconds.
- Add the fresh figs and remaining oats and blend until sticky and well combined. If the mixture is too dry, add another date or two, a handful of fresh figs, or 1 TBSP maple syrup to get the mixture to stick. It should be thick but not dry and crumbly.
- When you’ve reached your desired consistency, press mixture into the parchment covered 8×8 square pan and top with optional diced strawberries and a sprinkle of oats.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown around the edges and firm to the touch.
Cool completely before cutting into bars.
- Store in the fridge for 5-7 days and freeze for long term storage.