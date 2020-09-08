There are two seasons when figs are ripest, the first few weeks of June and the months of August through October. Right now, we're in prime season for the freshest figs and you can easily find them at your local farmer's markets or grocery store. The small purple fruit has a sweet syrup-like consistency. They're a healthy way to naturally sweeten baked goods like cakes, pies, cookies, and the classic fig newton bars. Figs are rich in minerals including potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, and copper, and are a good source of antioxidant vitamins A and K.

The Beet discovered one of the best, most simple fig recipes made with only six ingredients. This recipe is gluten-free, oil-free, and naturally sweetened with dates and maple syrup. It's the perfect bar to eat on the go as a healthy plant-based snack or a convenient breakfast. Make a batch of 12-16 bars and keep them in the fridge to enjoy throughout the week.

Message From The Recipe Developer: 6-ingredient breakfast bars with hearty oats, plant-based protein, and fresh figs! Gluten-free, oil-free, and naturally sweetened with dates and maple syrup.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino

Why we love it: It's fig season and we found an easy to make and delicious plant-based recipe that calls for only six ingredients. It's likely that you have these ingredients in your pantry already so there's no need to run to the grocery store.

Make it for: Breakfast, snack, or a sweet treat to enjoy after dinner. Make extra and save them in the fridge to enjoy during the week.

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 45 mins

Total Time: 1 hour