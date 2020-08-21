No matter what combination of veggies you use, these burgers are the perfect base for a winning dinner. Toast up some whole wheat or sourdough buns, and load ‘em up with all your favorite classic accouterments, such as lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and even some vegan cheese slices. Jam-packed full of veggies, these burgers are the healthiest thing imaginable, and any side goes. We’re looking at you, salt and vinegar chips!

Why it’s healthier: Carrots are high in vitamin A and provide more than 200% of your daily requirement per carrot. Vitamin A helps promote eye health, boost immunity and absorb iron better.

Healthy ingredients: Vitamin K, folate, vitamin B6, manganese, potassium, copper and iron.