Healthy, High-Fiber Veggie Burgers Made With Juice Pulp
No matter what combination of veggies you use, these burgers are the perfect base for a winning dinner. Toast up some whole wheat or sourdough buns, and load ‘em up with all your favorite classic accouterments, such as lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and even some vegan cheese slices. Jam-packed full of veggies, these burgers are the healthiest thing imaginable, and any side goes. We’re looking at you, salt and vinegar chips!
Why it’s healthier: Carrots are high in vitamin A and provide more than 200% of your daily requirement per carrot. Vitamin A helps promote eye health, boost immunity and absorb iron better.
Healthy ingredients: Vitamin K, folate, vitamin B6, manganese, potassium, copper and iron.
Juice Pulp Veggie Burgers
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Serves 10
Ingredients
For the Juice
- 3 Carrots, peeled and chopped in thirds
- 1 small Beet, peeled and chopped in half
- 2 Celery stalks, peeled and chopped in thirds
- Handful Parsley or Kale, chopped in half
- 1-2 inches of Ginger, peeled
- ½ Lemon, rind removed
- Juice all ingredients in juicer, makes 2 generous servings of juice
For the Burger
- 1 1/2 cups Juice pulp (preferably containing beets, carrots, kale, celery, or parsley)
- 1 shallot, or a small onion, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, diced
- 1 cup chopped mushrooms, or pulse in a food processor until fine
- 1/2-cup white cannellini beans, (any kind of bean works too)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tsp. oregano
- 1 tsp. cumin
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. salt
Instructions
- Prepare the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and set aside.
- Heat up 1 Tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Add the chopped shallot, garlic and mushrooms. Cook for 5-7 minutes until cooked through. Add in the drained and rinsed beans and spices, mashing slightly with the back of the spoon.
- Turn off the fire, and add the veggie pulp to the skillet. Mix well until combined with an ice cream scoop or two spoons, form 10 2” inch patties. Drizzle with some oil and bake for 25 minutes until crispy, flipping midway. Let cool on the tray before serving.