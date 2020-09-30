As we dive into the autumn harvest, pick up local squash from your farmer's market, and make yourself a healthy lunch that tastes delicious and is healthy. Right now, squash is in prime season and never tasted better. This roasted squash and arugula salad recipe are full of fall flavors, and a good source of vitamin A and C promoting a healthy immune system, improving your vision, and can help clear up skin--reducing any signs of acne.

First, you will prepare the squash by cutting it in half and roasting the vegetable for about 30-45 minutes until tender. Depending on your preference of texture, you can cut the squash into cubes or simply leave it in the skin and top it with the arugula. However, the skin is the most nutritious part of the vegetable and is full of essential vitamins and minerals. Then, make the salad dressing in a separate bowl, set aside, then mix together the ingredients for the salad and combine the dressing and squash. You will feel nourished, satisfied, and healthy after eating this fall-festive salad.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino

Why we love it: This salad is the taste of autumn. It's light, clean, and filling. Pick up local squash from your farmers market, roast it, and add it to the healthy salad mix. You will add this recipe to your list of healthy plant-based lunches.

Make it for: Lunch or a side dish for dinner. If you're hosting a party, this dish is delightful and brings fall nostalgia to your dinner table.

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 45 mins

Total Time: 1 hour