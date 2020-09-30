Healthy Fall-Inspired Roasted Squash and Arugula Salad Recipe That’s Delicious
As we dive into the autumn harvest, pick up local squash from your farmer's market, and make yourself a healthy lunch that tastes delicious and is healthy. Right now, squash is in prime season and never tasted better. This roasted squash and arugula salad recipe are full of fall flavors, and a good source of vitamin A and C promoting a healthy immune system, improving your vision, and can help clear up skin--reducing any signs of acne.
First, you will prepare the squash by cutting it in half and roasting the vegetable for about 30-45 minutes until tender. Depending on your preference of texture, you can cut the squash into cubes or simply leave it in the skin and top it with the arugula. However, the skin is the most nutritious part of the vegetable and is full of essential vitamins and minerals. Then, make the salad dressing in a separate bowl, set aside, then mix together the ingredients for the salad and combine the dressing and squash. You will feel nourished, satisfied, and healthy after eating this fall-festive salad.
Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino
Why we love it: This salad is the taste of autumn. It's light, clean, and filling. Pick up local squash from your farmers market, roast it, and add it to the healthy salad mix. You will add this recipe to your list of healthy plant-based lunches.
Make it for: Lunch or a side dish for dinner. If you're hosting a party, this dish is delightful and brings fall nostalgia to your dinner table.
Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 45 mins
Total Time: 1 hour
Roasted Squash and Arugula Salad
Yields 2-4 servings
Ingredients
Salad:
- 1⁄4 cup pine nuts
- 2 small acorn squash
- 1 TBSP avocado oil
- Himalayan sea salt
- Fresh ground black pepper
- 4 cups arugula and/or kale, rinsed and dried
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
Dressing:
- 1⁄4 cup Eden Foods Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1⁄4 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 TBSP fresh squeezed lemon juice
- Fresh ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread pine nuts on a large rimmed baking sheet. Toast in the oven, stirring occasionally until fragrant and lightly golden brown, about 5 minutes. Set aside.
- Cut the squash in half and scrape out the seeds. Cut into quarters, leaving the skin on. On a large baking sheet, toss with avocado oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Roast until fork-tender and lightly browned, about 35-45 minutes depending on size. Set aside.
- To make the dressing, combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk with a fork to combine. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, add arugula/kale, and dressing. Toss to combine.
- To serve, divide roasted squash, skin-side-down among plates. Place dressed salad on top of each quarter and drizzle with extra dressing if desired and top with toasted pine nuts and cranberries.