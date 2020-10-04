Happy National Taco Day! Throw a Fiesta and Serve These Delicious Meatless Tacos
Today, October 4th is National Taco Day, and we're not celebrating lightly since tacos are a plant-based staple in our diet. There are so many different ways to make veggie-friendly tacos using meat alternatives like jackfruit, lentils, tempeh, tofu, chickpeas, and cauliflower. This recipe calls for cauliflower and chickpeas, a healthy combination with a great texture. Cauliflower is extremely low in calories and a keto-friendly carb alternative. One cup of this white vegetable contains just 27 calories, a great way to add density to your taco.
Chickpeas may just be the perfect food: They're high in plant-based protein and contain 11 grams in one cup. They provide a texture that mocks meat and tastes amazing in this taco recipe. This recipe is also gluten-free and made with corn tortillas. Each taco is topped with a creamy "cheese" sauce made with cashews, fresh lime, and zesty salsa verde. Be sure to serve these up for national taco day and keep your pinkies high while your sip on a spicy margarita!
Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino
Why we love it: Tacos are a crowd-pleaser: The fresh taste of vegetables, herbs, and citrus lime make these tacos a hit at any dinner party.
Make it for: Have these tacos for lunch or dinner. Save the leftover ingredients in the fridge and so you can get creative the next day and make quesadillas using the same filling.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Cauliflower Chickpea Tacos
Yields 6-8 tacos
Ingredients
Cauliflower Chickpea Taco "Meat"
- 1 TBSP Thrive Algae Oil
- 1 small head cauliflower, roughly chopped
- 1/2 cup chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 packet taco seasoning (or make your own DIY blend)
- 1/2 cup filtered water
Kale Slaw
- 2 cups shredded kale
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
- 1/2 cup shredded cabbage
- 1/2 lime, squeezed
Cashew Cream:
- 1 1/2 cups raw cashews, soaked 4-6 hours, then drained and rinsed
- 3/4 cup filtered water
- 2 TBSP fresh lemon juice
- 1 TBSP apple cider vinegar
Toppings:
- Salsa verde
- Lime
Instructions
- To make the cashew sour cream, add cashews to a bowl and cover with water. Soak for 4- 6 hours, then drain and rinse. Place soaked cashews in a high-speed blender with filtered water, lemon, and apple cider vinegar. Blend on high until smooth and creamy, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Add more water for a thinner consistency and a pinch of salt, if desired. Transfer the sour cream to an air-tight container and chill in the fridge until ready for use.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add 6-8 corn tortillas to the pan in an upright “U” shape from one side of the baking sheet to the other, touching each other to remain upright. While the oven preheats, make your cauliflower chickpea filling.
- Heat a pan over medium heat an add a Tablespoon of Thrive® Culinary Algae Oil to the pan. Once warm, add the chopped cauliflower and chickpeas to the pan. Cook over medium for 5-8 minutes, until lightly browned and tender. Add the taco seasoning and filtered water and stir well to combine. Cover the mixture, reduce heat, simmer for 8-10 minutes, until the liquid is absorbed and the cauliflower florets and chickpeas are tender. Remove from heat and set aside.
- To make the kale slaw, add kale, cabbage, and shredded carrots to a large mixing bowl and toss to combine with a bit of lime juice. Set aside.
- Once the oven has preheated, add the corn tortillas to the oven and bake for ~3-5 minutes, until lightly toasted but not crisp. Remove from the oven and add to a plate for assembling.
- To assemble Cauliflower Chickpea Tacos, add a heaping spoonful of cauliflower chickpea taco “meat” to each baked corn tortilla and top with a handful of kale slaw. Garnish with optional cashew cream and salsa verde. Serve immediately!
- Store leftover cauliflower chickpea filling in the fridge from the assembly. Keeps for 3-5 days, though best when fresh.