Today, October 4th is National Taco Day, and we're not celebrating lightly since tacos are a plant-based staple in our diet. There are so many different ways to make veggie-friendly tacos using meat alternatives like jackfruit, lentils, tempeh, tofu, chickpeas, and cauliflower. This recipe calls for cauliflower and chickpeas, a healthy combination with a great texture. Cauliflower is extremely low in calories and a keto-friendly carb alternative. One cup of this white vegetable contains just 27 calories, a great way to add density to your taco.

Chickpeas may just be the perfect food: They're high in plant-based protein and contain 11 grams in one cup. They provide a texture that mocks meat and tastes amazing in this taco recipe. This recipe is also gluten-free and made with corn tortillas. Each taco is topped with a creamy "cheese" sauce made with cashews, fresh lime, and zesty salsa verde. Be sure to serve these up for national taco day and keep your pinkies high while your sip on a spicy margarita!

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: Tacos are a crowd-pleaser: The fresh taste of vegetables, herbs, and citrus lime make these tacos a hit at any dinner party.

Make it for: Have these tacos for lunch or dinner. Save the leftover ingredients in the fridge and so you can get creative the next day and make quesadillas using the same filling.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes