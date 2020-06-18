Enjoy the taste of summer with these refreshingly light collard green wraps filled with grilled tempeh, mango salad, and topped with almond butter sauce--with a little kick of spice. You'll want to buy fresh organic produce because the quality of the fruits and vegetables makes the biggest difference in this recipe.

Collard green wraps are easy to make and a healthier alternative to flour-based wraps. Start with marinating then grilling the tempeh, which is the best way to enjoy the plant-based protein. The marinade is a white vinegar and lime zesty base, perfect to enjoy on warm weather days. When you're ready to eat these delicious wraps, lay them on a platter and make a beautiful presentation for your dinner guest, or simply for your own joy!

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: If you feel like you're running out of ideas for lunch and dinner, get creative with these collard wraps that taste delicious and are healthy.

Make it for: Lunch or dinner, fold them up like a taco, and eat them with your hands!

Prep Time: 1 hour

Cook Time: 10 minutes

