Grilled Tempeh Collard Wraps With Mango Salsa & Spicy Almond Butter Sauce
Enjoy the taste of summer with these refreshingly light collard green wraps filled with grilled tempeh, mango salad, and topped with almond butter sauce--with a little kick of spice. You'll want to buy fresh organic produce because the quality of the fruits and vegetables makes the biggest difference in this recipe.
Collard green wraps are easy to make and a healthier alternative to flour-based wraps. Start with marinating then grilling the tempeh, which is the best way to enjoy the plant-based protein. The marinade is a white vinegar and lime zesty base, perfect to enjoy on warm weather days. When you're ready to eat these delicious wraps, lay them on a platter and make a beautiful presentation for your dinner guest, or simply for your own joy!
Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino
Why we love it: If you feel like you're running out of ideas for lunch and dinner, get creative with these collard wraps that taste delicious and are healthy.
Make it for: Lunch or dinner, fold them up like a taco, and eat them with your hands!
Prep Time: 1 hour
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Makes 6 Wraps
Ingredients
- 1 bunch of collard greens
Lime Cilantro Tempeh Marinade
- 1 8 oz block of tempeh, cut into 12 triangles
- 1/2 lime, juiced
- 2 TBSP white rice vinegar
- 1 TBSP fresh cilantro, finely chopped
Mango Salsa
- 1 ripe mango, sliced
- 1/2 red onion, diced
- 1/2 cup green pepper, diced
- 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 lime, squeezed
Spicy Almond Butter Sauce
- ⅓ cup almond milk
- 1/4 cup Georgia Grinders Salt-Free Almond Butter
- 2 teaspoon soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons lime juice
- 1 teaspoon sriracha
Instructions
- Rinse and pat dry the block of tempeh and slice into 6 triangles, then slice each triangle in half width-wise.
- Whisk the lime juice and white rice vinegar in a 9 x 13 glass baking dish.
- Add the tempeh triangles, covering with the marinade, and top with 1 TBS fresh chopped cilantro. Allow to marinate for at least 1 hour or overnight, flipping once halfway.
- While the tempeh is marinating, chop all ingredients to make the mango salsa and mix together. Store in the fridge to allow the flavors to meld until ready to serve.
- Blend your Spicy Almond Butter Sauce by adding all ingredients to a high-speed blender and pulsing until smooth and creamy. Add more almond milk to thin your sauce or almond butter to thicken.
- Rinse your collard greens and pat them dry. Trim the woody stem flush with the leaf and shave the protruding core.
- Heat a grill pan over medium-high. Add the marinaded tempeh to the pan and cook for 5 minutes on each side, until each side has nice grill marks. Brush frequently with any remaining marinade to keep the tempeh from drying out from the heat. If you don’t have a grill pan, you can sauté in a regular pan instead.
- To serve, divide grilled tempeh among collard leaves and top with mango salsa and spicy almond butter sauce.
- Add optional toppings such as hot sauce, avocado, or red cabbage.
- Store leftovers separately in the fridge for 2-3 days.