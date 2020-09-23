If you're a lover of all things autumn, The Beet is providing you fall-inspired recipes this entire week so you feel a little more cheerful and creative.

Yesterday, we featured a Sweet Potato Spiced Granola recipe that tastes sinful and is simple to make, and on Monday we featured a healthy Stuffed Squash Recipe with superfoods and plant-based protein. Today, we found a healthy one-bowl pumpkin muffin recipe that contains fewer calories than the traditional recipes and has a gluten-free option if needed. Add these healthy recipes to your list of plant-based meals and keep them on rotation as the temperatures start to drop.

This vegan pumpkin muffin recipe only requires 10 minutes to prep and 22 minutes to bake, it's the perfect recipe to make on a Sunday morning with your whole family. The best part is that you'll probably have these ingredients on hand which will save you a stop at the grocery store. You only need one bowl to make this recipe so the clean up is quick and easy. Once you take them out of the oven, give these muffins about 5-10 minutes to cool and top them with your favorite pumpkin jam or a sweet homemade icing.

Message From the Recipe Developer: "Easy one bowl healthy pumpkin muffins that are bursting with chocolate chips for the best healthy fall dessert! Filled with real pumpkin and completely gluten-free, these pumpkin spice muffins are the best sweet treat!"

Recipe Developer: Brittney, @the_bananadiaries

Why we love it: Pumpkin muffins are a nostalgic fall recipe that reminds you of family get-togethers, crisp cool air, and Halloween. This recipe is an autumn delight and simple to make. Everyone in your family will love the taste of these healthy muffins.

Make it for: A morning treat or a filling snack. Pack them in your children's lunch boxes and they will be reminded of sweet fall memories.

Prep Time: 10

Cook Time: 22

Total Time: 32 minutes