Pumpkin patches are open, apple picking is in full swing, and autumn is here! The best way to celebrate the change in seasons is with healthy fall-festive food, like this sweet potato spiced granola. If you're looking for a simple way to spruce up your go-to meals like yogurts for breakfast and salads for lunch, all you have to do is add this granola to the mix. This recipe is 100% vegan and oil-free made with creamy almond butter, lightly sweetened with maple syrup, mixed with a sweet potato puree and zesty pumpkin pie spice. Make an extra batch and store the granola in a glass jar and leave it on your kitchen counter so everyone in your family can enjoy a cup full as a healthy snack.

Recipe Developer: Flora & Vino

Why we love it: Granola is an easy snack to enjoy on the go or add to almost any meal to make it sweeter. This recipe is especially fun and creative since it's made with fall-festive spices and sweet potato puree. Save the leftovers or make an extra batch to enjoy throughout the week.

Make it for: Breakfast, lunch, or a quick and tasty snack. Top your yogurts, acai bowls, smoothies, salads, and baked goods with this delicious granola.

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 25 mins

Total Time: 40 minutes