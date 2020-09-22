Fall-Festive Breakfast Recipe: Healthy Sweet Potato Spiced Granola
Pumpkin patches are open, apple picking is in full swing, and autumn is here! The best way to celebrate the change in seasons is with healthy fall-festive food, like this sweet potato spiced granola. If you're looking for a simple way to spruce up your go-to meals like yogurts for breakfast and salads for lunch, all you have to do is add this granola to the mix. This recipe is 100% vegan and oil-free made with creamy almond butter, lightly sweetened with maple syrup, mixed with a sweet potato puree and zesty pumpkin pie spice. Make an extra batch and store the granola in a glass jar and leave it on your kitchen counter so everyone in your family can enjoy a cup full as a healthy snack.
Recipe Developer: Flora & Vino
Why we love it: Granola is an easy snack to enjoy on the go or add to almost any meal to make it sweeter. This recipe is especially fun and creative since it's made with fall-festive spices and sweet potato puree. Save the leftovers or make an extra batch to enjoy throughout the week.
Make it for: Breakfast, lunch, or a quick and tasty snack. Top your yogurts, acai bowls, smoothies, salads, and baked goods with this delicious granola.
Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 25 mins
Total Time: 40 minutes
Healthy Sweet Potato Spiced Granola
Yields ~6 cups
Ingredients
- 3 cups gluten-free old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1 1/4 cups Open Nature® Pecan Halves
- 1/3 cup Open Nature® Shelled Walnuts
- 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- Dash of cinnamon
- 1/2 cup O Organics® Organic Pure Maple Syrup
- 1/3 cup sweet potato purée
- 1/4 cup + 2 TBSP almond butter
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Mix the oats, pecans, walnuts, and spices together in a large bowl.
- In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, warm the almond butter, maple syrup, and sweet potato purée and whisk. Pour over the dry ingredients and mix well with a wooden spoon. The mixture should be well coated but crumbly.
- Spread the mixture evenly onto the parchment-covered baking sheet and press into an even layer with a spatula or your hands. Bake for 20-25 minutes, rotating the pan once halfway but not stirring anything.
- Once the granola is golden brown on top and the edges, remove from the oven and allow to cool for at least 15 minutes. Don’t touch the granola during this time! This will yield chunkier granola.
- After 15 minutes, break the granola into desired sized chunks.
Transfer granola to an airtight container and keep for several weeks.