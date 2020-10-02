Healthy Fall-Festive Cinnamon Butternut Protein Shake Recipe
Instead of adding your regular smoothie mix of bananas, strawberries, plant-protein, and non-dairy milk, switch up your go-to smoothie with this festive blend. This creamy butternut squash protein shake is the perfect nutritious breakfast containing whole foods like butternut and cauliflower, and the shake takes on the autumnal notes of cinnamon, dates, and is topped with optional crunchy granola for a sweet finish. Visit your local grocery store or farmer's market and pick up fresh squash and cauliflower, grab your blender, and make yourself the perfect healthy breakfast, easy snack, or pre-workout shake.
Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino
Why we love it: When you're bored of your go-to smoothie and want to switch up the ingredients, this shake is the way to go since it's veggie-based, healthy, and still tastes sweet. This shake is made with fresh butternut and cauliflower two vegetables that are in prime season right now.
Make it for: Breakfast, a healthy snack, a pre-workout shake that will boost your energy levels and help kick start your day.
Cook Time: 30 mins
Total Time: 30 mins
Message From the Recipe Developer: "Creamy butternut squash based protein shake sweetened with dates and topped with cookie crumbles. Perfect for a fall or winter-inspired breakfast or snack."
Cinnamon Butternut Protein Shake Recipe
Yields 1 serving
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 cup canned puréed squash
- 1–2 large Medjool dates, pitted
- Heaping 1/2 cup steamed and frozen cauliflower (add more for thicker shakes!)
- 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder (optional but recommended)
- Handful of Sejoyia Caramel Coco-Roons
- White chia seeds, for topping
Instructions
- Prepare your roasted squash in advance, if using. Preheat oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Rinse the butternut squash and pat dry.
- Carefully slice the squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds with a spoon and place squash halves on the baking sheet, cut side down. and roast for 30-45 minutes, until fork-tender and golden brown underneath.
- Watch the squash halves closely in the last 15 minutes to ensure they don’t burn. Flip over and allow to cool before adding to the recipe.
- To make the cinnamon butternut protein shake, add all ingredients except the Coco-Roons into a high-speed blender and blend on high until smooth, scraping down the sides as needed to recombine.
- Serve immediately topped with Coco-Roon crumble and a dash of white chia seeds.