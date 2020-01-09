Easy Creamy Mushroom Garlic Pasta

This is a simple and delicious pasta recipe for whenever you need a quick meal. The mushrooms are full of flavor when paired with a creamy garlic sauce.

Why it’s healthier: Mushrooms are high in selenium, an antioxidant that helps protect the body against cancer and heart disease as well as boost the immune system.

Healthy ingredients: Selenium, beta-glucan, copper, potassium, B vitamins including riboflavin, niacin and pantothenic acid.