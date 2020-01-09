Easy Creamy Mushroom Garlic Pasta
This is a simple and delicious pasta recipe for whenever you need a quick meal. The mushrooms are full of flavor when paired with a creamy garlic sauce.
Why it’s healthier: Mushrooms are high in selenium, an antioxidant that helps protect the body against cancer and heart disease as well as boost the immune system.
Healthy ingredients: Selenium, beta-glucan, copper, potassium, B vitamins including riboflavin, niacin and pantothenic acid.
Creamy Mushroom Garlic Pasta
Ingredients
- Linguine Pasta
- 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 2-3 Cloves Crushed Garlic
- 1/4 Cup Raw Cashews
- 1 1/2 Cup Non-Dairy Milk
- 3 Tbsp Nutritional yeast
- 2 Cups Cremini Mushrooms, sliced
- 2 Tbsp Tamari
- 1 Tsp Dried Basil
- 1 Tsp Dried Oregano
- 1 Tsp Salt
- 1/2 Tsp Pepper
- 1/2 Cup Onions, chopped
- Fresh Parsley, chopped for garnish
Instructions
- Cook your linguine pasta as instructed on the box. Drain and set aside.
- To make the sauce, add the crushed garlic, raw cashews, non-dairy milk, and nutritional yeast into a blender. Blend until completely smooth. If you don't have a high-speed blender, soak your cashews in hot water for 30 minutes. It's okay if your sauce isn't too thick, it will thicken up when you add it to the pan.
- In a pan, heat up your oil over medium-high heat. Add your chopped mushrooms and cook in the pan for 5 minutes. Add your tamari to the pan along with the dried herbs, salt, and pepper. Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes. You can set aside some of the mushrooms to garnish for later.
- Add in your onions, and cook until it starts to become translucent. Use a splash of water to deglaze the bottom of your pan and cook your onions and mushrooms for 1 more minute.
- Add in your sauce to the pan, and stir around until it slightly thickens up. Let sauce simmer in the pan for 1-2 minutes. If it gets too thick, you can always add a Tbsp of water or non-dairy milk to loosen it up.
- Once your sauce is evenly mixed and has the consistency of your liking, add your linguine to the sauce and mix until pasta is evenly coated.
- Garnish your pasta with freshly cracked black pepper, fresh parsley, vegan parmesan, and any cooked mushrooms you set aside. Enjoy!