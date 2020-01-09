Easy Creamy Mushroom Garlic Pasta

This is a simple and delicious pasta recipe for whenever you need a quick meal. The mushrooms are full of flavor when paired with a creamy garlic sauce.

Why it’s healthier: Mushrooms are high in selenium, an antioxidant that helps protect the body against cancer and heart disease as well as boost the immune system.

Healthy ingredients: Selenium, beta-glucan, copper, potassium, B vitamins including riboflavin, niacin and pantothenic acid.

Ingredients

  • Linguine Pasta
  • 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
  • 2-3 Cloves Crushed Garlic
  • 1/4 Cup Raw Cashews
  • 1 1/2 Cup Non-Dairy Milk
  • 3 Tbsp Nutritional yeast
  • 2 Cups Cremini Mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 Tbsp Tamari
  • 1 Tsp Dried Basil
  • 1 Tsp Dried Oregano
  • 1 Tsp Salt
  • 1/2 Tsp Pepper
  • 1/2 Cup Onions, chopped
  • Fresh Parsley, chopped for garnish

Instructions

  1. Cook your linguine pasta as instructed on the box. Drain and set aside.
  2. To make the sauce, add the crushed garlic, raw cashews, non-dairy milk, and nutritional yeast into a blender. Blend until completely smooth. If you don't have a high-speed blender, soak your cashews in hot water for 30 minutes. It's okay if your sauce isn't too thick, it will thicken up when you add it to the pan.
  3. In a pan, heat up your oil over medium-high heat. Add your chopped mushrooms and cook in the pan for 5 minutes. Add your tamari to the pan along with the dried herbs, salt, and pepper. Cook for an additional 1-2 minutes. You can set aside some of the mushrooms to garnish for later.
  4. Add in your onions, and cook until it starts to become translucent. Use a splash of water to deglaze the bottom of your pan and cook your onions and mushrooms for 1 more minute.
  5. Add in your sauce to the pan, and stir around until it slightly thickens up. Let sauce simmer in the pan for 1-2 minutes. If it gets too thick, you can always add a Tbsp of water or non-dairy milk to loosen it up.
  6. Once your sauce is evenly mixed and has the consistency of your liking, add your linguine to the sauce and mix until pasta is evenly coated.
  7. Garnish your pasta with freshly cracked black pepper, fresh parsley, vegan parmesan, and any cooked mushrooms you set aside. Enjoy!

Nutritional Notes:

752 calories, 37g protein, 105g carbs, 14g fiber, 25g fat

