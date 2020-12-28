We are in the midst of a holiday season that looks different for everyone compared to years past. Maybe you're surrounded by family, friends, and loves ones, or maybe you're alone but still making the best of the current situation. Either way, we have a delicious recipe to enjoy whether your date night looks like a table for one (there's nothing better than treating yourself), or you are cooking dinner for someone special, that they will be sure to love.

These seared king oyster mushrooms are great "vegan scallops" because they're similar in shape, firm on the outside, and softer in the middle, sort of like the texture of a scallop. Mushrooms hold a lot of moisture, which is why they have a soft consistency when you bite into the middle. These mushrooms are served over a warm, flavorful polenta with fresh pesto. The mushrooms are seared with oil, dairy-free butter, salt, and pepper, the easiest and simplest touch that makes all the difference.

So before your mouth starts to water, grab your apron, make this delicious masterpiece, set the table, light a candle, and enjoy a dinner date night with this sophisticated yet easy-to-make oyster mushroom and polenta recipe.

This recipe is created by Chef Ko, the chef of RollinGreens, a popular convenience food brand based in Colorado. RollinGreens is known for its "Milet Tots,' a wholegrain version of tater tots that are healthier than the real thing and incredibly tasty. Chef Ko knows how to elevate any plant-based dish and adds his own unique touch of flavor to each recipe.