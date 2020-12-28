Dinner Date Recipe: Seared King Oyster Mushrooms over Polenta in Pesto
We are in the midst of a holiday season that looks different for everyone compared to years past. Maybe you're surrounded by family, friends, and loves ones, or maybe you're alone but still making the best of the current situation. Either way, we have a delicious recipe to enjoy whether your date night looks like a table for one (there's nothing better than treating yourself), or you are cooking dinner for someone special, that they will be sure to love.
These seared king oyster mushrooms are great "vegan scallops" because they're similar in shape, firm on the outside, and softer in the middle, sort of like the texture of a scallop. Mushrooms hold a lot of moisture, which is why they have a soft consistency when you bite into the middle. These mushrooms are served over a warm, flavorful polenta with fresh pesto. The mushrooms are seared with oil, dairy-free butter, salt, and pepper, the easiest and simplest touch that makes all the difference.
So before your mouth starts to water, grab your apron, make this delicious masterpiece, set the table, light a candle, and enjoy a dinner date night with this sophisticated yet easy-to-make oyster mushroom and polenta recipe.
This recipe is created by Chef Ko, the chef of RollinGreens, a popular convenience food brand based in Colorado. RollinGreens is known for its "Milet Tots,' a wholegrain version of tater tots that are healthier than the real thing and incredibly tasty. Chef Ko knows how to elevate any plant-based dish and adds his own unique touch of flavor to each recipe.
Seared King Oyster Mushrooms over Polenta in Pesto
2 Servings
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cornmeal
- 5 cups of water
- ¼ cup milk of choice
- 2 Large Oyster Mushroom Trumpets
- 2 cloves Garlic
- 1 bunch fresh basil
- 1/4 cup favorite nut or seed
- 4 tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 tbsp butter or oil (for mushrooms)
- 2 tbsp butter or oil (for polenta)
- 1 tbsp Salt
- ¼ cup Parmesan
Instructions:
Polenta:
- In a large pot, add 5 cups of water and bring to a boil. Add cornmeal and 1 teaspoon of salt. Stir consistently for 5-10 minutes or until corn is almost cooked. Once thickened, add two tablespoons of butter and ¼ cup milk.
Pesto:
- In a blender add olive oil, cut garlic, nuts or seeds, washed & dried basil, and salt. Blend until all basil is incorporated into the oil.
Mushrooms:
- Cut stock of mushroom into 2-inch cylinders. Make a hatch pattern on each flat end of the mushroom piece. Salt and pepper all oysters. In a hot cast iron skillet, add butter or oil. Place each mushroom piece hatch sides down. Sear on each side until brown, just past golden. Turn as needed to each piece. Remove from the pan, turn off the burner.
Assembly:
- On your favorite serving bowls, place a large scoop of polenta in the center. Place pesto all around the polenta. Top each dish with five seared oyster mushroom pieces. Finish by taking some green oil from the pesto and drizzling it all over the dish.