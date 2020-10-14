There are two things most people love during the colder months: Chocolate and pumpkin flavors. These vegan pumpkin almond butter brownies are the perfect combination of this duo. When you take a bite into the brownie, you'll love the fudgy and gooey taste of rich chocolate with a hint of zesty pumpkin spices, creamy filling of almond butter, and a crunch of raw pecans and walnuts. This recipe is a vegans delight since it's high in plant protein and doesn't contain eggs or dairy.

Plan out your day of autumn-inspired recipes. Spend the weekend indoors watching Halloween movies and baking delicious treats like these brownies. Kids love to be involved in each step, and the best part? You can eat the raw brownie dough because it doesn't contain eggs! Save the batter in the fridge for up to a week and pop them in the oven whenever you need a sweet treat. If you're a pumpkin-lover add more puree to the mix for a stronger festive taste! You'll want to add this recipe to your book of plant-based desserts, enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino

Why we love it: These are more than just traditional brownies, they are bursting with the flavor of pumpkin and a crunch of walnuts or pecans. They're the perfect treat to make this season, especially for anyone with a dairy allergy, vegans, and children who love to eat raw brownie batter. Spend the weekend in the kitchen baking these delights!

Make it for: A special holiday treat! Make it for dessert or Halloween! Pack them in your children's' school lunches and surprise them with a 'healthier' brownie.

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 35 mins

Total Time: 50 minutes

Message From the Recipe Developer: "Grain-free and oil-free brownies made super fudge-y with almond butter, almond flour, and pumpkin. Bake a pan for a decadent fall dessert!"