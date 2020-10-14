Delicious Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Almond Butter Brownies
There are two things most people love during the colder months: Chocolate and pumpkin flavors. These vegan pumpkin almond butter brownies are the perfect combination of this duo. When you take a bite into the brownie, you'll love the fudgy and gooey taste of rich chocolate with a hint of zesty pumpkin spices, creamy filling of almond butter, and a crunch of raw pecans and walnuts. This recipe is a vegans delight since it's high in plant protein and doesn't contain eggs or dairy.
Plan out your day of autumn-inspired recipes. Spend the weekend indoors watching Halloween movies and baking delicious treats like these brownies. Kids love to be involved in each step, and the best part? You can eat the raw brownie dough because it doesn't contain eggs! Save the batter in the fridge for up to a week and pop them in the oven whenever you need a sweet treat. If you're a pumpkin-lover add more puree to the mix for a stronger festive taste! You'll want to add this recipe to your book of plant-based desserts, enjoy!
Recipe Developer: Lauren, Flora & Vino
Why we love it: These are more than just traditional brownies, they are bursting with the flavor of pumpkin and a crunch of walnuts or pecans. They're the perfect treat to make this season, especially for anyone with a dairy allergy, vegans, and children who love to eat raw brownie batter. Spend the weekend in the kitchen baking these delights!
Make it for: A special holiday treat! Make it for dessert or Halloween! Pack them in your children's' school lunches and surprise them with a 'healthier' brownie.
Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 35 mins
Total Time: 50 minutes
Message From the Recipe Developer: "Grain-free and oil-free brownies made super fudge-y with almond butter, almond flour, and pumpkin. Bake a pan for a decadent fall dessert!"
Vegan Pumpkin Almond Butter Brownies
Yields 8-12 brownies
Ingredients
- 1 cup pumpkin purée (not pumpkin pie filling!)
- 2/3 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 cup creamy almond butter
- 1/2 cup raw cacao powder
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 2/3 cup Bob’s Red Mill Superfine Almond Flour
- 1/2 cup chopped raw pecans or walnuts
- 1/4 cup dairy-free chocolate chips (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line an 8×8-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
Add the pumpkin purée, maple syrup, and almond butter to a large mixing bowl and stir to combine.
- Add in the cacao powder, sea salt, and baking powder and stir to combine. Add in the almond flour and stir until you have a thick batter.
- Transfer batter to your parchment-lined baking dish and spread into an even layer using a spoon or rubber spatula. Then top with optional pecans and chocolate chips.
- Bake on the center rack for 30-35 minutes. Brownies are done when the edges start to pull from the pan and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean. Remove from the oven and allow brownies to cool completely before slicing and serving.
- Once cool, lift the brownies out of the pan and slice into squares. Serve warm or cool.
- Store leftover brownies in an airtight container in the fridge for one week. Freeze for long-term storage.