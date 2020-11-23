The days leading up to Thanksgiving are always hectic as you prepare for this year's small get-together and perfect your celebration menu. So, the last thing you need to worry about is your next meal, because this recipe will last you until the final feast.

Soup is one of those dishes that stays just as good and may even get better a few days after it's made. The best part is the convenience of storing it in the fridge and reheating it takes just five minutes.

If you love sweet pumpkins and thick, creamy coconut, this soup will be one of your favorite meals. It's filling, tasty, and on the healthier side.

The pumpkin soup also pairs well as a starter, to go with the feast. Before your guests dive into the mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts, present this soup on their placemats and celebrate with this warm, creamy, appetizer. For the final presentation, add a touch of coconut cream, bits of cilantro and croutons, and a dash of red pepper if you enjoy a touch of heat.

Recipe Developer: Ellen Charlotte Marie

Why we love it: Pumpkin coconut cream soup is a crowd-pleaser and readily available for when you need a meal that's filling, delicious, and fall-festive.

Make it for: The beginning of the week so you can enjoy it for lunch while you spend time prepping for the holiday. In addition, this soup is a great appetizer for Thanksgiving, and everyone will love the taste of fresh pumpkin and coconut cream.