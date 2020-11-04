Recipe: Make These Vegan Chocolate French Brioches For a Sweet Treat
If you love chocolate, cinnamon, and warm flaky dough, these swirled brioche loaves will be your new favorite dessert recipe. The warm dough is filled with cinnamon, chocolate, and blossom sugar, similar to churros, but thick like babka bread. The traditional French brioche recipe is made with eggs and dairy to make it rich in taste, however, this recipe is unlike any other because it's made with plant-based dairy, is 100 percent vegan, and still has the same delicious taste and sinful flavors.
These chocolate swirl brioches are easy to make, and won't consume much of your time. Ellen Charlotte Marie is the talented chef behind this recipe, who is also the author of Everyday Vegan: Healthy Plant-Based for the Entire Family, and specializes in simple plant-based recipes that are fun for everyone to make and eat, especially children. This weekend, make this recipe for breakfast or brunch with your family. They will love the creativity of filling the dough and swirling it into a churro shape and biting into the decadent flavors. To complete your masterpiece recipe, enjoy these chocolate swirl brioches with a cup of coffee.
Recipe Developer: Ellen Charlotte Marie
Why we love it: When you're in the mood for a sweet, easy-to-make, and creative dessert, these chocolate swirl brioches are perfect for you. Get your family together this weekend and make these sweet treats for breakfast or brunch.
Make it for: Breakfast or brunch. To complete your feast, enjoy these brioches with a cup of warm coffee.
Choc Brioches
6 large brioches or 8 small brioches
Ingredients
For the dough
- 1 lb. white spelt flour (or a mixture of white and whole-grain or buckwheat)
- ½ teaspoon of sea salt
- 3 oz. coconut blossom sugar (or 3.5 oz. if you want it to be sweeter)
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
- ½ pint almond or oat milk
- 1.5 fl. oz. mild olive oil or melted coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon dried yeast
For the filling
You could use either “healthy” chocolate spread (without palm oil) or you could fill the brioches with 7 oz. of “healthy” chocolate spread: melt 7 oz. dark chocolate in a double boiler, stir in a few tablespoons of coconut cream, and refrigerate for 25 minutes.
Instructions
- Sift the flour into a large bowl and stir in the salt, sugar, and cinnamon.
- Put the milk and the coconut oil (or olive oil) in a small pan and heat briefly till lukewarm. Remove the pan from the heat and add the yeast. Once the yeast has dissolved, add the milk and the flour. Mix well. Sprinkle some more flour on your work surface and knead the dough for 6 to 8 minutes, or let the dough knead in a food processor. Add more flour if the dough is too sticky or more milk if it’s too dry. Knead well till it loses its stickiness. Put into a bowl, cover with a clean dishtowel, and let rise for 1 hour.
- Sprinkle flour on your work surface. Divide the dough into 6. Roll one piece out into a rectangle. Spread a thick layer of chocolate spread on the dough and roll it up from left to right. Cut the roll with a sharp knife halfway through from top to bottom. Leave an inch on top. Twist the two “tails” outwards so you can see the chocolate, and braid them. Close the tips or leave them straight (like baguettes). Repeat with the rest of the dough.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in a preheated oven at 350ºF.