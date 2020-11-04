If you love chocolate, cinnamon, and warm flaky dough, these swirled brioche loaves will be your new favorite dessert recipe. The warm dough is filled with cinnamon, chocolate, and blossom sugar, similar to churros, but thick like babka bread. The traditional French brioche recipe is made with eggs and dairy to make it rich in taste, however, this recipe is unlike any other because it's made with plant-based dairy, is 100 percent vegan, and still has the same delicious taste and sinful flavors.

These chocolate swirl brioches are easy to make, and won't consume much of your time. Ellen Charlotte Marie is the talented chef behind this recipe, who is also the author of Everyday Vegan: Healthy Plant-Based for the Entire Family, and specializes in simple plant-based recipes that are fun for everyone to make and eat, especially children. This weekend, make this recipe for breakfast or brunch with your family. They will love the creativity of filling the dough and swirling it into a churro shape and biting into the decadent flavors. To complete your masterpiece recipe, enjoy these chocolate swirl brioches with a cup of coffee.

Recipe Developer: Ellen Charlotte Marie

Why we love it: When you're in the mood for a sweet, easy-to-make, and creative dessert, these chocolate swirl brioches are perfect for you. Get your family together this weekend and make these sweet treats for breakfast or brunch.

Make it for: Breakfast or brunch. To complete your feast, enjoy these brioches with a cup of warm coffee.