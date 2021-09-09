Dairy-Free Triple Berry Baked Oats

Here is a breakfast so good, you might actually think you’re having dessert, but we promise these Triple Berry Baked Oats are on the healthier side. Grabe a second slice because these baked oats are a good source of fiber, protein, and can easily be made gluten-free by swapping out regular oats with gluten-free oats.

The best thing about this recipe is that it’s free of refined sugar as the sweetness comes from fresh berries, which are loaded with antioxidants, can help fight inflammation, and are packed with many great nutrients. Oats are known to help lower cholesterol, improve blood sugar, and are a great source of fiber. There are so many great benefits and now you can easily enjoy them in this Triple Baked Oats recipe.

Triple Berry Baked Oats

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 45 Min

Total Time: 55 Min

Servings: 9 Servings

Ingredients:

2 ½ Cups Rolled Oats, use gluten-free oats if gluten sensitive

1 Tsp Baking Powder

¼ Tsp Baking Soda

¼ Cup Apple Sauce

2 Tbsp Maple Syrup

1 Tsp Vanilla Extract

2 ¼ Cup Non-Dairy Milk

¼ Cup Blackberries

¼ Cup Raspberries

¼ Cup Blueberries

Extra berries for topping

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 F and lightly grease an 8x8 baking pan with oil or vegan butter. Take the rolled oats and blend them until you get a flour-like consistency. In a large bowl, add oat flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Whisk until evenly mixed. Add your apple sauce, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and non-dairy milk. Using a rubber spatula, fold your ingredients in until well combined. Add blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries to the batter. Gently fold them in until evenly mixed. Transfer the mixture into your baking pan and evenly spread it out. Top it off with some extra berries and bake in the oven for 30-45 minutes or until you poke a toothpick through the middle and it comes out clean. Let it cool for 10 minutes before cutting into it. Once cooled down enough, cut it into squares and serve as is or if you want a bit of extra sweetness, lightly dust some powdered on top and enjoy!

Nutritionals per Serving

Calories 139 | Total Fat 2.2g | Saturated Fat 0.3g | Sodium 64mg | Total Carbohydrates 26.4g | Dietary Fiber 3.4g | Total Sugars 8.7g | Protein 4.1g | Vitamin D 25mcg | Calcium 129mg | iron 1mg | Potassium 165mg |