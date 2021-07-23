Dairy-Free Strawberry Rhubarb Ice Cream Sandwiches

Strawberry and rhubarb, a classic sweet and tart summer fruit combination never tasted better than in an ice cream sandwich. This weekend, chill off from a long day in the heat with a berry sweet cookie and dairy-free ice cream made with seasonal fruits and fresh thyme. Adding herbs to sweet desserts brings in a savory component and creates a nice balance. Not only does this treat taste delicious, but it's also considered a healthier dessert than most.

Both strawberries and rhubarb are rich in antioxidants, especially anthocyanins, which give them their red pigment. Antioxidants help protect cells from getting damaged by free radicals and have also been proven to reverse certain diseases. Enjoy this recipe all summer long and continue living a healthy, plant-based lifestyle.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Freeze Time: 1 hour

Recipe Developer: Diana Lotesto

Strawberry Rhubarb Ice Cream Sandwiches

Makes 8 sandwiches

Ingredients

1 4 oz strawberry rhubarb Cocojune

1 large frozen banana – cut into chunks

1 cup of fresh strawberries

½ tsp fresh thyme leaves

A neutral cooking oil (avo/olive)

6-8 flat vegan cookies of your choosing

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Cut the strawberries into chunks and toss them with oil and thyme leaves. Spread these cuties out on a sheet pan and roast for 15-20 minutes. Remove the strawberries from the oven and try not to snack them all up before they cool. In a food processor or blender, combine the strawberry rhubarb Cocojune with the chunks of frozen banana. Blend until smooth. Finally, fold in those strawberries. Transfer your coco froyo to a container and freeze for an hour, so it can set up a bit. Once it is a little more solid around the edges and firm in the center, get those cookies ready. Set two cookies out in front of you, with the flat bottom of one cookie facing up. Using an ice cream scoop, mound a big pile of ice cream onto your bottom cookie and set your second cookie, bottom side down, on top. Press the cookies together to really sandwich the ice cream and press it towards the sides using force from your full palms. This will spread out the pressure you are applying as much as possible and cut down on cookie breakages. Transfer your ice cream sandwiches to the freezer and wait another hour or so before digging in.

Nutritionals

Calories 1049 | Total Fat 28.2g | Saturated Fat 0g | Sodium 763mg | Total Carbohydrates 186.3g | Dietary Fiber 6g | Total Sugars 5.9g | Protein 12.6g | Calcium 10mg | Iron 5mg | Potassium 178mg |