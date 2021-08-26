If you’re a vegan who prefers your breakfasts that are on the savory side, you’ve likely had your share of tofu scrambles. Although tofu scrambles are both delicious and nutritious, they can get a bit boring after a while. If you’re getting tired of the same old tofu scrambles, then this vegan Tofu Scramble Quesadilla is the perfect way to mix things up.

This tofu scramble alone is already yummy, but when you top it off with some beans, tomatoes, onions, vegan cheese, grill it between two tortillas you’ve got yourself something special. I like to serve mine with some hot sauce on the side, but some vegan sour cream or salsa also works great.

Vegan Tofu Scramble Quesadilla

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 10 Min

Total Time: 20 Min

Servings: 2-4 Quesadillas

Ingredients

Tofu Scramble

14 oz Firm Tofu, drained & pressed

1 Tsp Onion Powder

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

½ Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Black Pepper

½ Tsp Turmeric

2 Tbsp Chives, finely chopped

1 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast

¼ Tsp Kala Namak or Black Salt (optional)

1-2 Tbsp Vegan Butter

Quesadilla Fillings

Vegan Cheese, shredded

Tofu Scramble

Black Beans

Tomatoes, chopped

Onions, chopped

Instructions

If you haven’t already, press your tofu by wrapping it in a clean kitchen towel or paper towel and placing something heavy on top. I like to use a heavy pot. Press it for at least 10 minutes to squeeze out any excess tofu water. In a large bowl, add your tofu and the rest of the tofu scramble ingredients except the vegan butter. Using either a fork or your hands, mash all the ingredients together until evenly combined. Heat up a drizzle of oil in a pan over medium heat. Once hot, add your tofu mixture and cook for 5-7 minutes. You’ll see your tofu scramble start to turn more yellow due to the turmeric. Add a Tbsp of vegan butter into your tofu scramble and cook until vegan butter is melted and mixed into your tofu scramble. Taste for any adjustments in seasonings and transfer to a large bowl. Wipe down your pan until it’s clean and heat it up again over low heat. Add a tortilla to your pan, then layer it with some vegan cheese, your tofu scramble, black beans, tomatoes, onions, and more vegan cheese on top. Add one more tortilla on top and grill your quesadilla for 5 minutes or until the tortilla becomes browned. Carefully flip and grill for another 5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and cut it into four pieces. Alternatively, you can make your quesadilla with one tortilla. Add one tortilla to your heated pan, and add your tofu scramble and the rest of your fillings to half of the tortilla. Fold the other half of the tortilla over and grill for five minutes on each side.

Nutritional (2 Quesadillas)

Calories 424 | Total Fat 13.2g | Saturated Fat 3.5g | Sodium 755mg | Total Carbohydrate 52.1g | Dietary Fiber 14.1g | Total Sugars 8.6g | Protein 31.8g | Calcium 509mg | Iron 8mg | Potassium 1561mg |