Comforting & Healthy Recipe: Chickpea Noodle Soup with Brussels Sprouts
It's been raining for the past three days in New York and there is nothing else I want to eat than a big bowl of warm soup to cozy up. Although I've been eating all kinds of soups due to the change in weather: Butternut squash, Moroccan stew, lentil soup, and white bean, but there is one missing, which happens to be my favorite.
When I was a child, a classic noodle soup with saltine crackers for dipping was my favorite thing to eat on a rainy day or when I was feeling under the weather. Back then, my mom made it with thick egg noodles, but now on a plant-based diet, I wouldn't use her recipe, so I've been on the lookout for a hearty vegan noodle soup made with an abundance of vegetables to fill me up. It only took a few Google searches to find the perfect recipe by the talented chef known as flora_and_vino who is the creator of healthy plant-based recipes that taste amazing--I've made a handful of her recipes by now.
This chickpea noodle soup with Brussels sprouts is delicious, made in one pot so there's little cleanup, and only takes 30 minutes to make. Most soups take hours to prep and cook, so if that time to spend in the kitchen, this recipe works better for you. The texture is creamy and chunky, full of bursting fresh flavors from all the different vegetables. This recipe is completely vegan and can easily be gluten-free with the swap of noodles.
Be sure to save the leftovers in the fridge and enjoy the soup for the entire week. It's the perfect way to eat clean, healthy, and be satisfied with every bite, especially as the chilly weather hits.
Recipe Developer: Lauren, @Flora_and_Vino
Why we love it: As temperatures drop, there's no better time than right now to enjoy a big bowl of warm chickpea noodle soup. This recipe is simple to make and a great source of plant-based protein.
Make it for: A cozy lunch, dinner, or add it to your meal prep schedule. Make a big batch by doubling the recipe and save the leftovers in the fridge to enjoy throughout the week.
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 30 mins
Chunky Chickpea Noodle Soup With Brussel Sprouts
Yields 3-4 bowls
Ingredients
- 1/2 medium white onion, diced
- 4 +1/4 cup veggie broth (or more for less thick soup)
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
- 3 carrots, peeled and roughly chopped
- 2 stalks of celery, chopped diagonally
- ~2 cups shredded Brussels sprouts
- 1/8 tsp Himalayan sea salt
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 cup rinsed and drained chickpeas
- 1 sprig of thyme, leaves removed
- 4 oz legume pasta (I like this kind, or sub your favorite gluten-free pasta instead
- 1 bay leaf
Instructions
- In a large pan over medium heat, add 1/4 cup veggie broth and saute the onion and garlic powder until translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add in the carrots, celery, shredded Brussels sprouts, Himalayan sea salt, and black pepper. Stir to combine and cook for another 5 minutes, adding extra veggie broth if the pan goes dry.
- Add in the veggie broth, chickpeas, thyme, and bay leaf, and bring to a low boil over medium heat. Add in the chickpea pasta and stir to combine.
- Cook for about 10 minutes, until the pasta is softened and the desired tenderness.
Remove the bay leaf before serving.
- Store leftovers in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.