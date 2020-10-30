It's been raining for the past three days in New York and there is nothing else I want to eat than a big bowl of warm soup to cozy up. Although I've been eating all kinds of soups due to the change in weather: Butternut squash, Moroccan stew, lentil soup, and white bean, but there is one missing, which happens to be my favorite.

When I was a child, a classic noodle soup with saltine crackers for dipping was my favorite thing to eat on a rainy day or when I was feeling under the weather. Back then, my mom made it with thick egg noodles, but now on a plant-based diet, I wouldn't use her recipe, so I've been on the lookout for a hearty vegan noodle soup made with an abundance of vegetables to fill me up. It only took a few Google searches to find the perfect recipe by the talented chef known as flora_and_vino who is the creator of healthy plant-based recipes that taste amazing--I've made a handful of her recipes by now.

This chickpea noodle soup with Brussels sprouts is delicious, made in one pot so there's little cleanup, and only takes 30 minutes to make. Most soups take hours to prep and cook, so if that time to spend in the kitchen, this recipe works better for you. The texture is creamy and chunky, full of bursting fresh flavors from all the different vegetables. This recipe is completely vegan and can easily be gluten-free with the swap of noodles.

Be sure to save the leftovers in the fridge and enjoy the soup for the entire week. It's the perfect way to eat clean, healthy, and be satisfied with every bite, especially as the chilly weather hits.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @Flora_and_Vino

Why we love it: As temperatures drop, there's no better time than right now to enjoy a big bowl of warm chickpea noodle soup. This recipe is simple to make and a great source of plant-based protein.

Make it for: A cozy lunch, dinner, or add it to your meal prep schedule. Make a big batch by doubling the recipe and save the leftovers in the fridge to enjoy throughout the week.

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 20 mins

Total Time: 30 mins