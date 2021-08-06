Chickpeas may just be the perfect food because they're high in fiber and protein and can mimic almost any kind of animal product when seasoned the right way, just like they replicate 'chicken' in this walnut salad. This chilled, mess-free sandwich features everything you want on a hot summer day or for a picnic, like dairy-free mayonnaise, walnuts, celery, cranberries, onions, avocado, lettuce, chickpeas, and fresh herbs. Enjoy the taste of sweet and savory flavors and crunchy and creamy textures while filing up on plant-based ingredients, a healthy sandwich made in just fifteen minutes.

Recipe Developer: Le Petit Chef

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Chickpea and Walnut Salad Sandwiches

Serves 8

Ingredients

1/3 cup vegan mayonnaise

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 teaspoons pure maple syrup

2 (15-oz.) cans chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained

2/3 cup celery, diced

1/2 cup California walnuts, toasted

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup Italian parsley, chopped

1/4 cup red onion, minced

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

16 slices bread

8 large lettuce leaves

2 firm but ripe avocados, peeled, pitted, and sliced

Instructions

Whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice and syrup in a medium bowl. Place chickpeas in a food processor and pulse to chop. Add to bowl with dressing and stir in celery, walnuts, cranberries, parsley and onion. Season with salt and pepper. Serve between bread slices with lettuce and avocado, or serve as a filling for a lettuce wrap.

Nutritionals

Calories 625 | Total Fat 23.9g | Saturated Fat 3.2g | Sodium 236mg | Total Carbohydrate 82.5g | Dietary Fiber 23.5g | Total Sugars 14.3g | Protein 25.1g | Calcium 162mg | Iron 9mg | Potassium 1326mg |