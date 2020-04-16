Say hello to this super easy and comforting black bean and corn salad. It’s light and refreshing, crunchy, colorful, wholesome and ready in 10 minutes. This is a Mexican inspired salad made with corn and black beans, red onion, red bell pepper, avocado and cilantro, tossed with a lime vinaigrette dressing. I like to serve this salad with tortilla chips for even more crunch and comfort. All-in-all, this recipe makes for a great salad or appetizer when entertaining friends. Now, let me tell you exactly how to make this black bean and corn salad so you can enjoy it pronto.

Black Bean and Corn Salad Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes Servings 4 people Ingredients 1.5 cups corn cooked (fresh, frozen or canned)

1 cup black beans

1 red bell pepper chopped

1 avocado chopped

1/4 cup red onion finely chopped

1/2 cup cilantro tightly packed, finely chopped Lime Dressing 1/4 cup lime juice (about 2 limes)

1/3 cup olive oil

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper flakes

1 tbsp agave

1/4 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp onion powder

1/8 tsp pepper Instructions In a large mixing bowl add corn, black beans, chopped red bell pepper, avocado, red onion and cilantro. In a separate small bowl add lime juice, olive oil, cayenne pepper, garlic, agave, cumin, onion powder, sea salt and pepper. Whisk to combine. Pour dressing over salad and toss to combine. I like to serve this salad with tortilla chips. Nutritional Notes: Nutritional information is a rough estimate.

Calories: 388kcal | Carbohydrates: 35g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 27g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Sodium: 154mg | Potassium: 628mg | Fiber: 9g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 1344IU | Vitamin C: 52mg | Calcium: 18mg | Iron: 2mg