Take your tortilla to the next level with this authentic Mexican quesabirria taco recipe made completely vegan. The key ingredients in this recipe are oyster mushrooms, dried red chili peppers, Roma tomatoes, and flavorful Mexican spices, all of which help boost immunity.

This dish is unique because you’ll take the extra step (well worth it) to soak the tortilla in the birria sauce, a fragrant, spicy red broth that gives these tacos their signature flavor. You’ll never want to have a regular taco shell every again.

Then, each taco is stuffed with a mix of fresh ingredients and topped with extra sauce, herbs, and plant-based cheese. The oyster mushrooms almost taste like a meat alternative with their chewy, thick texture so if you're trying to get your loved ones to eat more plant-based, make this delicious meal.

Not to mention, this recipe that serves 12 people costs $7.28 to make and $0.61 per serving. Now, throw a fiesta!

Recipe Developer: Broke Bank Vegan

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Vegan Quesabirria Tacos

Serves 12

Ingredients

For the Birria Sauce

4 dried Guajillo chiles ($0.16)

2 dried Pasilla chiles ($0.08)

2 dried Ancho chiles ($0.10)

4 dried Morita chiles ($0.08)

Roma tomatoes ($0.80)

½ large white onion, quartered ($0.12)

6 cloves garlic ($0.24)

8 whole peppercorns ($0.02)

1 tsp cumin ($0.01)

½ tsp ginger ($0.01)

2 tsp Mexican oregano ($0.06)

1 tsp thyme ($0.02)

2 whole cloves ($0.01)

¼ cinnamon stick ($0.02)

3 tbsp apple cider vinegar ($0.15)

4 cups vegetable broth ($0.19)

2 Mexican bay leaves ($0.02)

For the Mushrooms

2 lbs oyster mushrooms, shredded ($4.83)

3 tbsp neutral vegetable oil ($0.33)

½ tbsp garlic powder ($0.01)

Salt & pepper to taste ($0.02)

To Serve optional

12-14 corn tortillas

Neutral vegetable oil for frying

Chopped cilantro

Lime wedges

White onion, finely diced

Shredded vegan cheese

Instructions

For the Birria sauce:

De-stem and shake the seeds out of all the dried chiles. Toast them in a skillet over medium-low for 3-5 minutes, making sure to frequently turn them so they don't burn. Once the chiles are toasted, add them to a pot with the tomatoes, roughly chopped onion, and garlic cloves. Cover with water and bring to a low boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 12-15 minutes, or until the chiles are soft and pliable. Then, add the chiles, tomatoes, onion, and garlic to a blender along with the apple cider vinegar, 1 cup of vegetable broth, and all seasonings (except the bay leaves). Blend on high until smooth. Pour the sauce through a mesh strainer into a large saucepan, working it through with a spoon or spatula. Add in 2-3 more cups of vegetable broth, and simmer for 35-40 minutes.

For the Mushrooms:

In the meantime, remove the bottom portion of the oyster mushrooms, then shred them with your hands into small strips. Season with oil, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat the strips, then set the bowl aside. With 10-15 minutes left on the sauce, preheat about 1 tbsp of oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Cook the shredded mushrooms in batches until golden-brown and crispy (about 8-10 minutes per batch). Add all mushrooms back into the skillet with 1-2 cups of birria sauce and cook down for another 2-3 minutes.

How to serve the dish:

Quesabirria: heat a little oil in another skillet over medium. Dip a corn tortilla in the pot of birria then place it in the skillet. While it’s cooking, add a scoop of the mushroom mixture and a handful of shredded vegan cheese (optional) to one-half of the tortilla. Fold the tortilla over the fillings and cook for another 1-2 minutes on the first side. Flip and cook on the second side until the outsides are crispy and the cheese is melty. Continue this process until all the tacos are made. Serve with a topping of diced white onions, chopped cilantro, lime wedges, and a side of birria sauce. Stew: serve the mushrooms directly in the birria with a garnish of onion, cilantro, lime wedges, etc. Tacos: serve the mushroom mixture inside fresh corn tortillas with garnishes of your choice. Enjoy!

Nutritionals

Calories 405 | Total Fat 5.1g | Saturated Fat 0.6g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 327mg | Total Carbhydrates 61.7g | Dietary Fiber 11.9g | Total Sugars 3.9g | Protein 26g | Vitamin D omcg | Calcium 54mg | Iron 9mg | Potassium 255mg |