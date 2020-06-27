We’ll be the first to admit, finding inspiration to cook these days is no easy feat. Between feeling like a grocery shopping excursion is like preparing for army deployment and general exhaustion from, you know, cooking almost every single night since March, you deserve a break.

Thankfully, that blissful cooking hiatus came one night when your daughter’s boyfriend who’s been quarantining amongst your gaggle treated the crew to Taco night with Beyond Beef and all the fixings—plant-based sour cream and all.

But then it came time to repay the favor and you wondered how you would outdo this dashing young lad. Let alone, how would you find a recipe that was fast to prepare, enticing to meat-eaters and vegans alike, and easy-to-make? Thankfully, Erin of the blog Poppies & Prosecco came to our rescue with these walnut tacos accompanied by a simple cabbage slaw.

Even better? This dish is packed with nutrition and kind to your waistline. “Walnuts are an amazing meat substitute with even better health benefits, being high in antioxidants and rich in omega-3s,” notes Erin. (If you’re looking for more proof, check out this article on how chefs are using heart-healthy walnuts as a vegan meat replacement. “By combining walnuts with tomato paste and spices you can create a simple and flavorful taco 'meat,’” she adds, noting that she likes to serve the dish with avocado, simple cabbage slaw and cashew-cilantro crema but you should feel free to experiment with your favorite toppings. Or, feel free to put your daughter’s BF back on dinner duties and have him handle the accouterments once again.