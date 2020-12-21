Unlike the burrito bowls you may encounter at your local go-to grain bowl establishment, this adds an extra crunch and a gorgeous presentation that will really deliver satisfaction. Usually reserved for Mexican family restaurants, the tortilla bowl is a bowl you can eat at the end or as you go, perfect for a no-waste picnic. If you opt for the large size bowls, divide the tortilla dough into 6 parts instead of 8 parts.

If you’ve never had fresh homemade tortillas, you are in for a treat. Nowadays, most restaurants don’t make their own, but handmade tortillas are always worth the extra effort. These tortillas come together quickly, keep well, and can easily be converted into wraps, a taco bowl, or chips. This recipe provides two instructions: How to make the tortilla wraps from scratch and how to form them into bowls. Enjoy!

Tortilla Wraps & Bowls Makes 8 tortillas Ingredients 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour,

and more for rolling

3/4 cup fine cornmeal, and more

for dusting

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Juice of 1 lime

(about 1 1/2 tablespoons)

Neutral cooking oil (safflower oil, sunflower oil, or avocado oil) Instructions Tortilla Wraps Mix all ingredients except the cooking oil together with 1 cup hot water and let sit for 1 minute. Dust a marble board or clean countertop with cornmeal. Transfer the mixture to the cornmeal-dusted work surface and knead 15 to 20 times, then let sit for 10 minutes. Divide the dough into 8 parts. Roll each piece out on a flour-dusted

work surface to a thin 6-inch round. Heat the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat until very hot. Working in batches, add the tortillas and fry for 2 to 3 minutes or until color deepens but doesn’t brown, then flip and fry on the second side and repeat. Use for tortilla wraps, or follow instructions below to use for taco bowls or tortilla chips. Cooked tortillas keep up to 1 week in an airtight container at room temperature, and are best stored layered between sheets of wax paper. Taco Bowls: Preheat oven to 350°F. Using 2 oven-safe tempered-glass nesting bowls, lightly oil the outside of the smaller bowl, and the inside of the larger bowl; the smaller of the two bowls should be slightly larger than the tortilla. Lightly brush each tortilla with the cooking oil and place between the two oiled bowls, folding the edges of the tortilla to conform to the round shape of the bowls. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, working in batches if necessary. Place the bowls open-side-down on a baking sheet and bake for 8 minutes. Remove the outer bowls and bake 2 to 5 minutes more, until the tortilla bowls achieve the desired color and crispness. Store in a large food container or zip-top bag at room temperature. Best used within 2 days, but keeps for up to 5 days.

Here's a pro tip:

It’s best to make the dough the same day that you intend to cook it, but it can be made 1 day in advance and stored overnight in the refrigerator, covered with a damp kitchen towel.