Put on your aprons, because these vegan Christmas cookie recipes are about to put you in the mood to bake! From vegan chocolate peppermint cookies to classic vegan gingerbread and easy vegan sugar cookies, here are 20 of our favorite Christmas cookie recipes that will get you in the holiday spirit.

The Perfect Christmas Gifts

There's no sweeter way to show your love than by gifting friends or family a stack of vegan holiday cookies that lean healthier than traditional recipes and are just as festive and delicious! For easy gift ideas for everyone, take your pick of any of our cookie recipes, bake them to perfection, stack them, then wrap them in Mason Jars or paper cookie boxes, and finish with a ribbon.

Egg Replacement for Baking

Many of these vegan holiday cookie recipes require some kind of egg replacement, and each recipe will provide an alternative. In general, flaxseed or 'flax eggs' work perfectly for baking because when mixed with water, the seed turns sticky and has the same binding effect as an egg.

To find out more, we have a complete guide on how to make a flax egg with the best flax-to-water ratio and all the different ways you can use a flax egg. Don't have flax seed or want a different egg replacement? Here's a list of easy egg alternatives so you can ensure your recipes are completely vegan and delicious:

Overripe Banana (1 overripe banana equals one egg)

Silken Tofu (1/4 cup silken tofu equals one egg)

Flaxseeds or Chia seeds (1 tbsp of seeds combined with 3 tbsp water equals one egg)

Chickpea Brine or 'Aquafaba' (The liquid of 1 can of chickpeas equals one egg)

Cornstarch (2 tbsp cornstarch combined with 3 tbsp water equals one egg)

Avocado (1/4 cup of avocado equals one egg)

Applesauce (1/4 cup of applesauce equals one egg)

Pumpkin or Sweet Potato Puree (1/4 cup of puree equals one egg)

Vegan Yogurt (1/4 cup of yogurt equals one egg)

Healthy Sugar Substitutes

These vegan holiday cookies all have one thing in common, sugar! But, don't sweat it if you want to continue eating healthy because we have a list of healthier-for-you vegan sweeteners that are minimally processed or completely natural.

Even with so-called, "natural" sugars, the less you eat the better, so consider these a healthier treat! Try these easy vegan sugar alternatives and you may notice a difference in your energy compared to the way you feel after eating a processed sugar-loaded cookie.

Brown Rice Syrup

Maple Syrup

Yacon Root Syrup

Blackstrap Molasses

Date Syrup

Monkfruit Sweetener

The Best Vegan Holiday Cookie Recipes

1. 5-Ingredient Vegan Sugar Cookies

1. 5-Ingredient Vegan Sugar Cookies

Skip the store-bought sugar cookies and grab your holiday cookie cutters and decorations instead! This 5-ingredient vegan sugar cookie recipe will have all your family and friends asking to join in on the decorating.

2. Vegan Ginger Cookies

2. Vegan Ginger Cookies

These Vegan Molasses Ginger Cookies taste like the holidays with their festive spice blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, vanilla, and black pepper.

3. One-Bowl Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

3. One-Bowl Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

One-Bowl Vegan Peppermint Brownie cookies are chewy, fudgy, rich, and dense, and combine two of our favorite desserts: Chocolate cookies and brownies.

4. Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

4. Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Complete the perfect holiday gifting presentation and put these gingerbread cookies in a cheerful cookie box and tie it closed with a festive ribbon.

5. 6 Ingredient Vegan Snowball Cookies

5. 6 Ingredient Vegan Snowball Cookies

Guests will go crazy over these buttery and nutty vegan holiday cookies without ever knowing they took you under 30 minutes to make.

6. Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

6. Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Want the best vegan and gluten-free chocolate chip cookie recipe of all time? Try this one for cookies that are crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside.

7. Vegan Peanut Butter Date Cookies

7. Vegan Peanut Butter Date Cookies

Have you heard of “1-1-1” cookies? The idea is that just three ingredients —1 cup of peanut butter, 1 cup of sugar, and 1 vegan egg — can make amazing cookies.

8. Chocolate Hazelnut Shortbread Swirl

8. Chocolate Hazelnut Shortbread Swirl

These shortbread swirl cookies make the perfect holiday treat: Wrap them in boxes tied with ribbon as gifts for friends and neighbors – if they last that long. They're so melt-in-your-mouth good there may not be any left, so you better make a double batch!

9. Vegan Nut Butter Cookies

9. Vegan Nut Butter Cookies

Healthier Nutter Butter Cookies that are plant-based and gluten-free? This must be a dream. These peanut butter sandwich cookies are made with a base of oat flour and naturally sweetened with maple syrup.

10. Vegan, Gluten-Free Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

10. Vegan, Gluten-Free Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

"I love these easy vegan oatmeal chocolate chip cookies because they are super easy to throw together in one bowl and as a bonus, they’re flourless and gluten-free too." – Lauren Toyota

Chef Chloe loading...

11. Chef Chloe Coscarelli's Vegan Raspberry Chocolate Chunk Cookies

The raspberry chocolate chunk cookies are a perfect combination of decadent chocolatey flavor and juicy tart bursts of raspberry, with an extra-festive holiday look & taste. The peanut butter snowballs pack a nutty taste which is complimented by notes of cheerful cinnamon.

12. Vegan, Gluten-Free Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies

12. Vegan, Gluten-Free Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies

These thumbprint cookies are secretly paleo, dairy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free as well, a perfect fifit for any and all types of eaters!

13. Vegan and Paleo Ginger Molasses Cookies

13. Vegan and Paleo Ginger Molasses Cookies

Your classic ginger molasses cookie just got a major upgrade: This vegan, paleo, and gluten-free version tastes just like the traditional recipe while also being nut-free.

14. Festive Vegan Crinkle Cookies

14. Festive Vegan Crinkle Cookies

These vegan cookies are festive, fudgy, chocolatey, and so delicious, with no dairy added. They are the perfect holiday treat because they are super simple and only take half an hour to make.

15. Vegan Apple Butter Oatmeal Cookies

15. Vegan Apple Butter Oatmeal Cookies

Consider a healthy option like these apple butter oatmeal cookies. They taste delicious and you won't even know they're vegan.

vegan chocolate cookies loading...

16. Vegan Double Chocolate Cookies With Peanut Butter Filling

If you're a fan of chocolate peanut butter cups, (and who isn't?!) these cookies are the perfect treat for you. Over-the-top decadent, these cookies feature a rich chocolate dough with a peanut butter center and chocolate chips.

GF Matcha Cookie loading...

17. No-Bake Vegan and Gluten-Free Matcha Cookies

Want to enjoy sweets without feeling guilty? These matcha cookies are vegan and gluten-free with only 165 calories per large-sized cookie, or three small-sized cookies. They include 7 grams of plant-based protein and only have 3 grams of sugar.

18. Vegan Oreo Cookies

18. Vegan Oreo Cookies

Make healthier Oreo cookies at home with this quick and easy recipe that preserves all the great flavors of the store-bought favorite using only natural plant-based ingredients. These cookies are oil-free, refined sugar-free, and gluten-free, making them a great choice for any dietary restrictions.

19. Vegan Oat Cookies

19. Vegan Oat Cookies

Do you love cookies with crispy, golden brown edges and a chewy soft texture in the middle? Then you'll love these vegan oat cookies, made with plant-based and gluten-free ingredients with a simple swap of flour.

20. Cinnamon Cookies

20. Cinnamon Cookies

Love crunchy cinnamon cookies? Make this easy vegan recipe with a chewy middle and crispy, crunchy outside.

