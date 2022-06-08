Make healthier Oreo cookies at home with this quick and easy recipe that preserves all the great flavors of store-bought Oreos using only natural plant-based ingredients. These cookies are oil-free, refined sugar-free, and gluten-free, making them a great choice for any dietary needs.

Crispy chocolate cookies made from amaranth flour, cocoa powder, and maple syrup sandwich a creamy coconut butter filling. They’re the perfect companion to a tall glass of plant milk!

Whether you’re looking for a sweet dessert or an afternoon pick-me-up, these homemade Oreos have you covered. Plus, reducing your added sugar intake helps lower your risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Homemade Oreos for the win!

Prep time: 30 minutes

Bake time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Cost: $4.44 recipe| $0.28 cookie

Homemade Oreos

Makes 16

Ingredients

Cookie

1 cup Dutch cocoa powder ($1.62)

¾ cup oat, amaranth, or rice flour ($0.15)

¼ teaspoon salt ($0.01)

¾ cup agave, maple syrup, or brown rice syrup ($1.92)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract ($0.22)

1 tablespoon plant milk ($0.02)

Filling

¼ cup coconut butter ($0.50)

Sweetener* optional — see notes

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees F and line a baking pan with parchment paper. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. Add in the maple syrup and vanilla and mix with a spatula. If your dough is crumbly, add in 1 tablespoon of soy milk until the dough sticks together. Roll dough out into a ½-inch layer between two pieces of parchment paper or cling wrap. Use a 2-inch cookie cutter to make circle cookies. Transfer the cookies to your baking pan and bake for 8-10 minutes at 325 degrees F. Transfer out of your oven and let set on the tray for 10 minutes.

For the Filling

With a hand mixer or spoon, mix the coconut butter and optional powdered sugar together until well incorporated and creamy.

Assembly

Add a scoop of filling to one cookie, place another cookie on top and squish it down slightly. Follow the same steps for the rest of the cookies. Keep the finished Oreos in your fridge for up to 3-4 days. Enjoy!

Notes

*For the sweetener, use Lakanato powdered monk fruit 1:1 replacement or organic powdered sugar.

The filling can also be made with powdered sugar and coconut cream, coconut whip, peanut butter, or banana slices.

Nutrition: 1 of 16 servings

Calories 81| Total Fat 1.9g | Saturated Fat 1.2g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 40.9mg | Total Carbohydrates 17.2g | Dietary Fiber 2.8g | Total Sugars 9.2g | Protein 1.9g | Calcium 26.4mg | Iron 1mg | Potassium 142mg |