'Tis the season for autumn-inspired baked goods like warm apple crisps, pumpkin muffins, and apple butter oatmeal cookies. If you're looking for the perfect festive dessert to celebrate the new season, these cookies are the perfect comfort food for chillier weather with their sweet, warm apple bits and chewy oat crunch.

The Beet found a vegan, gluten-free, no-sugar-added apple butter oatmeal cookie recipe that's healthier and a lot simpler to make than the traditional version, all you need is 10 minutes to prep and 15 minutes to bake. Instead of baking with an egg, you'll use flax egg which has 6 grams of plant-based protein, 2 grams of dietary fiber, and 0 mg of cholesterol--a healthy option for anyone looking to eat cleaner. For sweetener, you will use maple syrup which contains more calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, copper, and manganese than brown sugar and contains fewer calories. For a full list of natural sweeteners, check out The Beet's Ultimate Guide to Healthier Sugar, and find which one works for you. Without further ado, grab your apron and get baking!

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @Flora & Vino

Why we love it: When you're looking for desserts to enjoy this fall, consider a healthy option like these apple butter oatmeal cookies. They taste delicious and you won't even know they're vegan. Make an extra batch and give them to your loved one or next-door neighbor a way to show you're thinking about them.

Make it for: A morning treat with your coffee or an after-dinner dessert. Get the whole family together and spend the afternoon baking sinful festive treats.

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 25 minutes

Message From the Recipe Developer: "Easy oatmeal cookies made with gluten-free oatmeal and no-sugar-added apple butter! Perfect for a healthy fall-inspired breakfast, snack, or dessert."