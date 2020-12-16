These thumbprint cookies are secretly Paleo, gluten-free, and nut-free as well. Don’t think that just because you have an allergy you have to miss out on Holiday treats or Christmas cookies. These caramel thumbprint cookies are fit for any and all types of eaters!

Dessert of the Day Sign-Up







Vegan Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies (Paleo, Gluten-Free) Prep Time: 10

Cook Time: 13

Serves: 24 Ingredients 1 1/2 cup cassava flour (or 2 cups regular flour or gluten-free 1-to-1 baking flour)

1/2 cup coconut oil or vegan butter, softened but still cold

1/2 cup coconut sugar

3 tbsp ground flaxseed with 7 tbsp water or 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp sea salt

2–3 tbsp dairy-free milk (optional)

1 batch vegan salted caramel sauce

Flaked sea salt for garnish Instructions Prepare the vegan caramel sauce before making the recipe. If using a flaxseed “egg” instead of applesauce, prepare the flaxseed “egg” now by whisking Preheat the oven to 350F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, beat together the coconut oil, coconut sugar, ground flaxseed mixture or applesauce, and vanilla extract until combined. Sift in the cassava flour, baking soda, and sea salt, and fold the flour into the wet ingredients. If the mixture isn’t combining enough, you can add in the dairy-free milk, starting with 1 tbsp and working your way up if you need more. Use a small cookie scoop to scoop a ball of dough, roll it in your palm, and then lightly press your thumb into the middle of the dough ball and form the bottom of the cookie flat to sit onto the baking sheet. Place the cookie dough ball onto the baking sheet and fix any cracks if any. Repeat for the remaining dough. You should get between 20-24 cookies. Place the cookie sheet into the oven and bake for 11-13 minutes, or until the cookies look set and have a light golden color to them. Remove from the oven and let cool for 20 minutes. After cooling, spoon about 1 tsp of caramel sauce into the middle of each caramel thumbprint cookie and top with flaked sea salt. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks in the fridge or up to a month in the freezer.