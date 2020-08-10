The Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

Nothing is more delicious than the moment when you take a bite of a warm chocolate chip cookie and the gooey dough and chocolate chips melt in your mouth. Yes, this is what happens when you indulge in these vegan cookies. It's not always easy to find the best plant-based cookie recipe because sometimes vegan cookies can taste a little dry and flavorless, without dairy ingredients like eggs, butter, and milk.

So, after searching the web and experimental baking, The Beet found the best vegan chocolate chip recipe–hands down. This might be the gooiest cookie you'll ever eat and the cleanup process might be the easiest you've ever had. These cookies are made in one bowl and call for convenient ingredients, most of them you probably have in your pantry right now. This recipe is one-hundred percent vegan, gluten-free, and easy to make, great for children, anyone with allergies and cookie lovers–like myself. Pour a glass of plant-based milk and enjoy every single bite.

Recipe Developer: @thebananadiaries

Why we love it: A good chocolate chip cookie never gets old and in fact, they're acceptable to eat year-round, even when the sun is blazing hot. This recipe hits the spot. It's healthier than traditional chocolate chip cookies and has the same gooey sensation. You will be happy you made these cookies and add the recipe to your baking list.

Make it for: A sweet treat or bake a batch and give them to your neighbors as a way to show you're thinking about them. There's no better gift than a home-baked dessert that's plant-based and gluten-free.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes