The Best Vegan & Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
Nothing is more delicious than the moment when you take a bite of a warm chocolate chip cookie and the gooey dough and chocolate chips melt in your mouth. Yes, this is what happens when you indulge in these vegan cookies. It's not always easy to find the best plant-based cookie recipe because sometimes vegan cookies can taste a little dry and flavorless, without dairy ingredients like eggs, butter, and milk.
So, after searching the web and experimental baking, The Beet found the best vegan chocolate chip recipe–hands down. This might be the gooiest cookie you'll ever eat and the cleanup process might be the easiest you've ever had. These cookies are made in one bowl and call for convenient ingredients, most of them you probably have in your pantry right now. This recipe is one-hundred percent vegan, gluten-free, and easy to make, great for children, anyone with allergies and cookie lovers–like myself. Pour a glass of plant-based milk and enjoy every single bite.
Recipe Developer: @thebananadiaries
Why we love it: A good chocolate chip cookie never gets old and in fact, they're acceptable to eat year-round, even when the sun is blazing hot. This recipe hits the spot. It's healthier than traditional chocolate chip cookies and has the same gooey sensation. You will be happy you made these cookies and add the recipe to your baking list.
Make it for: A sweet treat or bake a batch and give them to your neighbors as a way to show you're thinking about them. There's no better gift than a home-baked dessert that's plant-based and gluten-free.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes
The Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 cups organic flour
- 1/2 cup coconut oil, softened
- 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 3–6 tbsp unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 1 cup of coconut sugar
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 3/4 cup chocolate chips
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together flour and baking soda. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, add softened coconut oil, applesauce, coconut sugar, and vanilla. Use a hand mixer to beat the wet ingredients together until completely combined.
- Add in dry ingredients to wet and mix with a spoon. Add in dairy-free milk by the tablespoon until batter is a sticky consistency, but not pourable.
- Fold in chocolate chips.
- Using a cookie scoop, spoon about 1.5 tablespoons of batter per cookie onto the sheet.
- Place into oven and bake for 9-10 minutes, just until cooked.
- Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes. This allows the cookies to firm up to hold together.
- Sprinkle with sea salt and enjoy! store these cookies at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 4 days, a week in the fridge, or a month in the freezer.