Chewy Vegan Peanut Butter Date Cookies

Have you heard of “1-1-1” cookies? The idea is that just three ingredients —1 cup of peanut butter, 1 cup of sugar, and 1 egg — can make amazing cookies.

Shortcuts to delicious flavors are great, but not when they come at the expense of your health, so how about we give you all that flavor but make it naturally sweetened and plant-based? This soft, chewy cookie is made with plant-based, dairy-free, and egg-free ingredients.

Vegan Peanut Butter Date Cookies

Makes 9 cookies

Ingredients

⅔ cup pitted Medjool dates

⅔ cup creamy unsweetened peanut butter (stirred well)

2 teaspoons ground flaxseed meal

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon white or apple cider vinegar

Flaked sea salt, for topping

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In the base of a food processor, place the dates and pulse until well chopped and crumbly. Add the peanut butter, flaxseed meal, baking soda, vanilla, vinegar, and 2 tablespoons of water a d pulse to combine, scraping down the side as needed. The mixture should be fairly sticky and hold together when pressed. Using a 2-tablespoon scoop, remove the dough, roll it into a ball, then place onto the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the dough, then, using the tines of a fork, press down onto the cookies to make a hashtag pattern. Sprinkle with flaked sea salt and bake for 10 minutes, until edges are just set. The cookies will continue to firm up as they cool. Remove from the oven and let cool completely, then enjoy. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

From THE FIBER FUELED COOKBOOK: Inspiring Plant-Based Recipes to Turbocharge Your Health by Will Bulsiewicz, MD, MSCI, recipes by Alexandra Caspero, RD, to be published on May 17, 2022 by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2022 by Will Bulsiewicz, MD. Photographs by Ashley McLaughlin